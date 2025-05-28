EA Sports announces EA FC Mobile LaLiga TOTS 25 players

A short while ago, EA Sports took to its social media handles to announce the list of EA FC Mobile LaLiga TOTS 25 players. The lineup includes some of the most prominent footballers in the present era. These players have outclassed their opponents multiple times in the recently concluded LaLiga 24-25 season and have made it to the league's Team of the Season.

The announcement has created a huge buzz amongst LaLiga fans who have been eagerly waiting to learn about their favorite league's stars since the beginning of the TOTS 25 promo in FC Mobile.

Which are the announced EA FC Mobile LaLiga TOTS 25 players?

EA Sports announced 19 players for the LaLiga TOTS 25 in EA FC Mobile. While most of them are from Barcelona and Real Madrid, a few from other teams have also been inducted due to their great performances.

Here's a look at all the announced EA FC Mobile LaLiga TOTS 25 players:

108 OVR - CM - Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

108 OVR - ST - Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid)

108 OVR - LW - Raphinha (Barcelona)

108 OVR - RW - Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

107 OVR - CM - Federico Valverde (Real Madrid)

107 OVR - CM - Pedri (Barcelona)

107 OVR - RB - Jules Kounde (Barcelona)

107 OVR - CB - Inigo Martinez (Barcelona)

107 OVR - LW - Vinivius Jr. (Real Madrid)

106 OVR - GK - Joan Garcia (Espanyol)

106 OVR - ST - Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

106 OVR - CB - Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid)

105 OVR - CB - Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona)

105 OVR - GK - Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

104 OVR - CAM - Isco (Real Betis)

104 OVR - LM - Alex Baena (Villareal)

104 OVR - CB - Dani Vivian (Athletic Bilbao)

104 OVR - RB - Andrei Ratiu (Rayo Vallecano)

103 OVR - CM - Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico De Madrid)

As seen in the list above, all announced players have an Overall rating of 103 or higher. This will make them high-priced items in the in-game Market when they release. To stand a chance of getting an EA FC Mobile LaLiga TOTS 25 card for free, you can use your accumulated Market Pick Tokens.

However, if your Ultimate Team has players with similar or higher OVR ratings, you can sell the cards in the Market and generate great profits. This will help you buy new players or rank up your existing ones.

Meanwhile, similar to previously introduced chapters in the Team of the Season 2025 promo, many LaLiga legends are expected to be announced and included in the EA FC Mobile LaLiga TOTS 25 chapter.

