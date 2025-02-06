EA Sports announces EA FC Tactical TOTY 2025 Midfielder cards

EA FC Tactical TOTY (Team of the Year) 2025 is in full swing, bringing some of the best midfielders in the world into the game. The event, which runs from January 23, 2025, until February 20, 2025, features elite TOTY midfielders, including nominees and the final winners.

Recently, EA Sports officially revealed the full list of EA FC Tactical TOTY midfielders on X (formerly Twitter). These special cards will be available in-game from February 6, 2025, giving players the opportunity to strengthen their squads with top-tier midfield talent.

EA FC Tactical TOTY 2025 Midfielders: Winners and nominees

EA Sports has divided the EA FC Tactical TOTY midfielders into two categories: winners and nominees.

While all players have exceptional ratings, the winners are the most prestigious selections, earning their place based on their outstanding performances in 2024.

TOTY 2025 Midfielder winners

Cole Palmer (RM – Winner)

Jude Bellingham (CAM – Winner)

Rodri (CDM – Winner)

These three midfielders are the highlight cards of the event, recognized for their stellar contributions on the pitch. Jude Bellingham and Rodri dominated midfield battles with their control and vision, while Cole Palmer emerged as a rising star with his creativity and finishing ability.

TOTY 2025 Midfielder nominees

Apart from the winners, several other world-class midfielders have received TOTY nominee cards, providing plenty of exciting options for tactical play:

CAM: Wirtz, Bruno Fernandes, Musiala, Dybala, Brandt, Xavi Simons

CM: Valverde, Odegaard, Xhaka, Vitinha, Pedri, Camara

CDM: Rice, Calhanoglu, Kante, Zubimendi

RM: Di Maria, Orsolini, Zhegrova

LM: Nico Williams, Al Dawsari

With a diverse mix of attacking playmakers, deep-lying orchestrators, and defensive anchors, this year's TOTY midfield selection caters to various tactical strategies.

How to get EA FC Tactical TOTY 2025 Midfielder cards

Starting February 6, 2025, players can acquire TOTY midfielders using multiple in-game methods, like exchanging Tactical Points, Scout Tickets, Premium Scout Tickets, and from event packs in the store.

TOTY cards in EA FC Tactical are known for their high ratings, upgraded stats, and unique abilities, making them stand out from regular players.

Whether you’re looking for a box-to-box engine like Valverde, a deep-lying playmaker like Odegaard, or a defensive shield like Rodri, these TOTY midfielders will elevate your squad’s performance.

