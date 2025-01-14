Gameloft shutting down Asphalt Nitro in March 2025

Gameloft has announced the shutdown of Asphalt Nitro, a popular mobile racing game, effective March 3, 2025. This decision was communicated to players through an in-game notification, which has left many surprised and disappointed. Players who have enjoyed the title since its launch in May 2015 have been left in dismay.

This racing title was designed as a lightweight option within the Asphalt series, catering to players with limited storage space on their devices. It quickly gained popularity due to its engaging gameplay, variety of exotic cars, and stunning race locations. However, as mobile technology advanced, some players noted that the graphics and overall presentation of the title may not compete well with newer ones in the genre.

Despite its initial success, Gameloft has not provided an official reason for the game's discontinuation. The absence of any detailed explanation has led to speculation among the community regarding the factors influencing this decision. As of now, the game is available on app stores but it might get delisted in the coming days.

The end of an era for Asphalt Nitro

Players are advised to utilize any remaining in-game currencies before the shutdown date, as all online services will cease. This closure is part of a broader trend within the mobile gaming industry, where several titles are being retired due to various reasons, including declining player bases and shifts in market focus.

Asphalt Nitro stands out in the mobile racing genre for several reasons. First, it offers a compact download size, making it accessible to players with limited storage. Despite its smaller footprint, it features polished graphics and a selection of licensed luxury cars, including iconic models like the Ferrari LaFerrari and Lamborghini Veneno.

The game also includes eight diverse modes, ensuring varied gameplay experiences, and utilizes an intuitive control system that caters to both casual and experienced players, enhancing its global appeal.

While Asphalt Nitro has provided years of entertainment for its players, its impending shutdown marks the end of an era for this beloved title. As Gameloft continues to innovate with new releases in the Asphalt series, fans will be left reminiscing about their experiences with Nitro.

