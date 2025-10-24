How to fix Mobile Legends Bang Bang launch issues

In an official X post, developer Moonton addressed the recent launch issues with Mobile Legends Bang Bang. According to recent complaints, some members of the MLBB community have been experiencing issues while attempting to launch the game on their devices. The X post stated that the problem was mostly occurring on certain devices. However, the developer has recommended some possible fixes.In this article, we will explore the recent Mobile Legends Bang Bang launch issues and discuss how to fix the problem.Possible fixes to the recent Mobile Legends Bang Bang launch issuesAccording to the recent official X post, if you experienced the MLBB launch issue on your device, there are two fixes you can try:Update the device to its recent version and launch the game.If the problem persists, try to open the game from the Google Play Store. Go to the Play Store, search for the game, open the game page, and then tap &quot;Open&quot; to launch MLBB.While these are the official methods the developer posted on X, there is another trick you can try if you are facing the recent launch issues in Mobile Legends Bang Bang (especially if the game freezes on the title screen). Force close the game by tapping on your home screen button, then clear the background apps and relaunch the game.What if the problem persists?The MLBB developer mentioned in the official post that they had reached out to relevant manufacturers for possible fixes and that their technical teams were trying hard to identify and resolve the problem.The developer has apologized for the inconvenience through the X post and asked the community to reach out to their Official Customer Service channels with questions or suggestions.