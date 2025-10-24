  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • How to fix Mobile Legends Bang Bang launch issues

How to fix Mobile Legends Bang Bang launch issues

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Oct 24, 2025 12:30 GMT
Mobile Legends Bang Bang launch issues
Mobile Legends Bang Bang Launch issues fixes (Image via Moonton Games)

In an official X post, developer Moonton addressed the recent launch issues with Mobile Legends Bang Bang. According to recent complaints, some members of the MLBB community have been experiencing issues while attempting to launch the game on their devices. The X post stated that the problem was mostly occurring on certain devices. However, the developer has recommended some possible fixes.

Ad

In this article, we will explore the recent Mobile Legends Bang Bang launch issues and discuss how to fix the problem.

Possible fixes to the recent Mobile Legends Bang Bang launch issues

According to the recent official X post, if you experienced the MLBB launch issue on your device, there are two fixes you can try:

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

  • Update the device to its recent version and launch the game.
  • If the problem persists, try to open the game from the Google Play Store. Go to the Play Store, search for the game, open the game page, and then tap "Open" to launch MLBB.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

While these are the official methods the developer posted on X, there is another trick you can try if you are facing the recent launch issues in Mobile Legends Bang Bang (especially if the game freezes on the title screen). Force close the game by tapping on your home screen button, then clear the background apps and relaunch the game.

What if the problem persists?

The MLBB developer mentioned in the official post that they had reached out to relevant manufacturers for possible fixes and that their technical teams were trying hard to identify and resolve the problem.

The developer has apologized for the inconvenience through the X post and asked the community to reach out to their Official Customer Service channels with questions or suggestions.

About the author
Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Twitter icon

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications