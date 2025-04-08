Kitka Games introduces Stumble Guys x Skibidi Toilet collaboration 

Kitka Games recently introduced the Stumble Guys x Skibidi Toilet collaboration, which brings hilarious battles between humanoid toilets and the cameraman, prevalent in the Skibidi Toilet viral meme game by Invisible Narratives. Players can obtain new characters and try out exclusive collaboration modes to enjoy the best gaming experience.

The introduction of the Skibidi Toilet collaboration events and items has naturally created a huge deal of buzz amongst global users who wanted new features in the ongoing Concrete Chaos season.

What must you know about the latest Stumble Guys x Skibidi Toilet collaboration?

Stumble Guys has seen a massive rise in its player base due to multiple collaborations in the last few months.

The Stumble Guys x Skibidi Toilet collaboration will build on the success of previous joint ventures. It features multiple Skibidi-themed Stumblers (inspired by the Toilets, TV Men, Speakermen, and Cameramen), an exclusive emote, victory animation, a step, and some exciting offers in the Shop.

Amongst the new features, the meme-packed multiplayer mayhem, Graffiti Gravity, has become the most talked-about map. In the limited-time Graffiti Gravity map, you must dodge the various falling obstacles from the sky (with different signaling signs) to avoid elimination.

While various blocks create holes on the floor, the balloons can send players into the air or destroy the floor.

You can also try out the Skibidi Squad event with your friends. To win this mode, you must complete three Block Dash rounds and earn rewards.

Four other events are also live alongside the Stumble Guys x Skibidi Toilet collaboration events:

Legends Only (available until April 11)

Skyslide (available until April 12)

Team Block Dash (available until April 10)

Slip and Slide (available until April 10)

Since most of the previous ventures lasted for a considerable period, you can expect the Skibidi Toilet collaboration to also last for a few weeks. The developers will likely introduce other events after the aforementioned ones conclude.

Meanwhile, those eager to try out other features of the Concrete Chaos season can dive into ongoing modes.

