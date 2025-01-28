Marvel Strike Force fixes Crucible 32 matchmaking issues in recent update

Scopely will soon release an update in Marvel Strike Force, fixing an issue with the matchmaking for the Ultimate 32 Cosmic Crucible Season. Owing to this bug, some gamers were not being placed in a match, which affected their gameplay and kept them from receiving seasonal rewards. Considering this, the developer has issued compensation for those who have been affected by the bug.

This article covers all compensation gamers will receive for the Crucible 32 matchmaking bug.

Note: All information mentioned in this article is subject to change before its final release.

Marvel Strike Force Cosmic Crucible 32 matchmaking issues fixes explained

Here are the compensation for the Cosmic Crucible 32 matchmaking bug:

Compensation for weekly and ongoing seasonal rewards will be credited to players' accounts.

Compensation for the points missed in the Mental Mastery event will be credited to players' accounts.

Based on players' Yellow Star progression for Jean Gray by January 31, 2025, they will receive compensation for points missed in the Omega Training event. These items will arrive once the first Ultimate 32 Tournament ends.

For those who qualify for Cosmic Crucible, a calendar will soon be released. It will comprise items that will help them continue their progression.

The developer has noticed another issue with efficiency scoring not changing to accommodate six attack attempts per room. Unfortunately, it won't be rectified this week. However, another Ultimate 32 tournament will be released next week.

The seasonal rewards for this week will arrive next week, and so will the new season leaderboard, which will begin and end on February 4, 2025.

Marvel Strike Force Battle plans between January 25 and January 31, 2025

Below are the recently released battle plans in MSF:

January 26, 2025: Ultimate 32 Begins

Ultimate 32 Begins January 27, 2025: Kyln: Forged in Fire Begins, Battle Pass ft. Ms. Marvel (Classic), Omega Training, Survival Training, In the Spotlight, and Cloak Blitz

Kyln: Forged in Fire Begins, Battle Pass ft. Ms. Marvel (Classic), Omega Training, Survival Training, In the Spotlight, and Cloak Blitz January 30, 2025: 5C Tournament

5C Tournament January 31, 2025: Mighty Gains Quick Rumble

