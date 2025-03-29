Supercell in removing Clash Royale Banner Tokens

According to a recent X post that went live on the title's official X page, Supercell is going to remove the Clash Royale Banner Tokens. Introduced during the Summer Update of June 2022, Banner Tokens helped players unlock Banner Boxes, which earned them customizable items for the Battle Banners, which are displayed on the player's profile and during the battle loading screen.

However, in a recent post, the developer announced that it is retiring the Clash Royale Banner Tokens in the upcoming April Update. In the latest episode of TV Royale, the developers announced that they will retire Chest Timers, Banner Tokens, and more from the game.

Here's everything you need to know about the removal of the Clash Royale Banner Tokens.

Clash Royale Banner Tokens will soon be gone

Supercell will remove the Clash Royale Banner Tokens in the April Update 2025. The developer mentioned on X that players' Banner Tokens would be transformed into Gold and removed from the game after the update launches on March 31, 2025.

According to the post, 100 Banner Tokens will be converted into 2,000 Gold. Players can convert a maximum of 2,000 Banner Tokens. This means only up to 40,000 Gold can be made from converting these Clash Royale Banner Tokens.

After this update, the Banner Tokens offer will be removed from the Season Shop too. However, you can still grab the Frames and Decorations via Challenges, Lucky Drops, Events, and Pass Royale. You can also purchase them from the in-game Shop.

What's new in the Clash Royale April Update 2025?

According to the latest episode of TV Royale, the developer is planning to implementr severa; changes in the Clash Royale April Update 2025. The developer stated it is also removing Chest Timers and the Season Shop from the game in the upcoming update.

The developers additionally discussed a new Evolution for the Executioner. After this Evolution, this troop will be able to push back enemies as well, making it a stronger troop than it was before. They have also talked about the arrival of the Boss Bandit, a new hero, and a lot more in this TV Royale episode.

