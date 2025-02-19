Once Human closed beta test for mobile: Schedule, available platforms, and more

Starry Studio is about to roll out the Once Human closed beta test for mobile devices. This will allow a few players early access to OH mobile ahead of its official release in April 2025. Those interested can apply for the closed beta test by completing a survey, and any selected applicants will be allowed to play the title for 30 days starting on February 27, 2025.

This article highlights the schedule, available platforms, and other details of the Once Human closed beta test.

Once Human closed beta test: Everything you need to know

Schedule

As per the official Once Human X account, the closed beta test begins on February 27, 2025, at 7:00 PM PT. It will end on March 31, 2025, at 3:00 AM PT. Additionally, any progress made during this period will not be wiped.

Available platforms

The Once Human closed beta test for mobile will be available for Android and iOS devices. Additionally, test slots are limited, and interested players must have an invitation to access the early release. This title will also be available for PC.

How to apply for the Once Human closed beta test

To apply for the closed beta test, you must complete this survey. Selected players will get an invitation via email. The survey asks simple questions such as primary language, previously played games, phone model, etc.

Available regions

Once Human Mobile's closed beta test will be available for players from all regions, other than South Korea. As mentioned previously, selected players will be able to download the game starting on February 27, 2025.

Once access is granted, they will have access to all game scenarios. However, the development for the mobile version is still under works, and it may differ from the finished product.

Mobile device system recommendations

System requirements for Android and iOS devices are as follows:

Android

Recommended device/CPU: Snapdragon 8+Gen 1 or Dimensity 9000 CPU

Snapdragon 8+Gen 1 or Dimensity 9000 CPU Minimum device/CPU: Snapdragon 845, Dimensity 1100, Exynos 1080, or Kirin 8000

Snapdragon 845, Dimensity 1100, Exynos 1080, or Kirin 8000 OS: Android 9

Android 9 Ram: 6 GB minimum, 8 GB recommended

6 GB minimum, 8 GB recommended Storage: 25 GB

iOS

Recommended device: iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Minimum device: iPhone XS

iPhone XS OS: iOS 13 minimum, and iOS 15 recommended

iOS 13 minimum, and iOS 15 recommended Ram: 4 GB minimum, and 6 GB recommended

4 GB minimum, and 6 GB recommended Storage: 25 GB

