Pixel Heroes codes: Working and tested (January 2025)

Pixel Heroes codes give players an excellent opportunity to take their gaming experience to the next level by unlocking valuable rewards. These redeemable codes offer a variety of in-game items, including Star Diamonds, Experience Potions, and Gold Coins. Utilizing these rewards can significantly accelerate your progress, enabling you to summon new characters and upgrade your existing heroes.
We have compiled a comprehensive list of the latest active Pixel Heroes codes, along with detailed instructions on how to redeem them. These codes will help you maximize your adventure in this enchanting world.
All active Pixel Heroes codes
These codes are active at the time of writing.
All expired Pixel Heroes codes
Here's a list of all expired codes in Pixel Heroes. If you use these codes now, they will not offer any rewards:
- AZUREPHOENIX
- KNIGHTQUEST
- FIREDRAGON
- LUNARCYNTHIA
- THUNDERBOLT
- CRYSTALCAVE
- CHENTHEDEMON
- PIXEL3650
- HALLOWEEN
- FROSTGIANT
- ENCHANTEDBOW
- RUNEDBLADE
- SACREDGROVE
- MYSTICCLOAK
- ETERNALFLAME
- SHADOWWALKER
- RAVENCLAWINN
- PALADINORDER
- KNIGHTSQUEST
- SORCERERS
- WYVERNSCALES
- KNIGHTSARMOR
- CELESTIAL
- MYSTICPORTAL
- ANCIENTRELIC
- ADVENTURER
- MYTHICBEAST
- ENCHANTED
- SHADOWBLADE
- CRIMSONGUNA
- ELVENKINGDOM
- DRAGONRIDER
- SPELLCASTING
- CATACOMB
- MAGICELIXIR
- ECLIPSEFORCE
- THUNDERGALE
- SUNSETBLAZER
- MIDNIGHTMIST
- APRILFOULS
- EACHWEEK
- SHADOWHUNTER
How to redeem active Pixel Heroes codes
To redeem your codes and claim your in-game rewards, follow these simple steps:
- Start Pixel Heroes on your device.
- Tap on your avatar located in the upper left corner of screen.
- In the user information menu that appears, select the button labeled codes.
- Copy an active code from our list and paste it into the provided text box.
- Press the claim button to redeem the code and enjoy your freebies successfully.
Typing in codes manually can often result in errors, particularly when using a mobile keyboard. To prevent mistakes and ensure you don't miss out on your rewards, copy and paste the codes directly from our list into the game.
When the latest codes are out, we will update this article, so keep a close eye on our codes table to learn about any new additions. We are constantly looking for the latest redeemable codes to help you redeem those in-game rewards.
FAQs on Pixel Heroes codes
When do the active codes in Pixel Heroes expire?
The codes don't have any particular expiry date and can expire randomly. So it's best to redeem them as soon as possible.
When are the new codes released in Pixel Heroes?
Codes for Pixel Heroes are released randomly. They can be released at any time to offer new stages and icons.