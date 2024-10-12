  • home icon
Pixel Heroes codes: Working and tested (January 2025)

By Bikram Chakraborty
Modified Jan 31, 2025 20:25 IST
Pixel Heroes codes give players an excellent opportunity to take their gaming experience to the next level by unlocking valuable rewards. These redeemable codes offer a variety of in-game items, including Star Diamonds, Experience Potions, and Gold Coins. Utilizing these rewards can significantly accelerate your progress, enabling you to summon new characters and upgrade your existing heroes.

We have compiled a comprehensive list of the latest active Pixel Heroes codes, along with detailed instructions on how to redeem them. These codes will help you maximize your adventure in this enchanting world.

All active Pixel Heroes codes

These codes are active at the time of writing.

CodeRewards
MOONLITPATH
200 Star Diamonds, 10 Arena Challenge Pass, 10 Task Reset Card (NEW!)
PIXEL2024
100k Gold Coins, 50k Experience Potion, 100 Boundary Stone
MEETUSONDC
200 Star Diamonds, 5 Lunar Astrolabe Stones, 2 Purify Gold Coins, 2 Essential Exp Potions
PIXELGIFT
200 Star Diamonds, 1 Covenant of Light, 2 Lunar Astrolabe Stones
THANKYOUALL1
1 Covenant of Light, 1 Flower of Elst, 1,000 Friendship Points
THANKYOUALL
3 Lunar Astrolabe Stones, 1 Flower of Elst, 1,000 Friendship Points
ENTEREMOND
200k Gold Coins, 100k Experience Potions, 100 Boundary Stones, 1 Covenant of Light
CELESTIALORB
200 Star Diamonds, 10 Arena Challenge Passes, 10 Task Reset Certs
All expired Pixel Heroes codes

Here's a list of all expired codes in Pixel Heroes. If you use these codes now, they will not offer any rewards:

  • AZUREPHOENIX
  • KNIGHTQUEST
  • FIREDRAGON
  • LUNARCYNTHIA
  • THUNDERBOLT
  • CRYSTALCAVE
  • CHENTHEDEMON
  • PIXEL3650
  • HALLOWEEN
  • FROSTGIANT
  • ENCHANTEDBOW
  • RUNEDBLADE
  • SACREDGROVE
  • MYSTICCLOAK
  • ETERNALFLAME
  • SHADOWWALKER
  • RAVENCLAWINN
  • PALADINORDER
  • KNIGHTSQUEST
  • SORCERERS
  • WYVERNSCALES
  • KNIGHTSARMOR
  • CELESTIAL
  • MYSTICPORTAL
  • ANCIENTRELIC
  • ADVENTURER
  • MYTHICBEAST
  • ENCHANTED
  • SHADOWBLADE
  • CRIMSONGUNA
  • ELVENKINGDOM
  • DRAGONRIDER
  • SPELLCASTING
  • CATACOMB
  • MAGICELIXIR
  • ECLIPSEFORCE
  • THUNDERGALE
  • SUNSETBLAZER
  • MIDNIGHTMIST
  • APRILFOULS
  • EACHWEEK
  • SHADOWHUNTER

How to redeem active Pixel Heroes codes

To redeem your codes and claim your in-game rewards, follow these simple steps:

  1. Start Pixel Heroes on your device.
  2. Tap on your avatar located in the upper left corner of screen.
  3. In the user information menu that appears, select the button labeled codes.
  4. Copy an active code from our list and paste it into the provided text box.
  5. Press the claim button to redeem the code and enjoy your freebies successfully.

Watcher of Realms troubleshooting [How to fix]

Typing in codes manually can often result in errors, particularly when using a mobile keyboard. To prevent mistakes and ensure you don't miss out on your rewards, copy and paste the codes directly from our list into the game.

When the latest codes are out, we will update this article, so keep a close eye on our codes table to learn about any new additions. We are constantly looking for the latest redeemable codes to help you redeem those in-game rewards.

FAQs on Pixel Heroes codes

When do the active codes in Pixel Heroes expire?

The codes don't have any particular expiry date and can expire randomly. So it's best to redeem them as soon as possible.

When are the new codes released in Pixel Heroes?

Codes for Pixel Heroes are released randomly. They can be released at any time to offer new stages and icons.

