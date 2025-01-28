Players can now claim Brawl Stars Lunar New Year freebies daily

Brawl Stars Lunar New Year celebrations are now underway, giving away various freebies that players can claim. Starting January 27, 2025, players will get free rewards like six new icons and pins, eight Starr Drops (including one Legendary Starr Drop), and more until February 5, 2025. Players can use the drops to customize their profiles and upgrade their Brawlers.

This article will explain all the free rewards players will get during the Brawl Stars Lunar New Year event.

Exploring all Brawl Stars Lunar New Year free rewards

All players will get new cosmetic items like emotes and pins for the first nine days. On the tenth and final day, players will get 8x Starr Drops along with one Legendary Starr Drop. All they need to do is log in and go to the Shop tab to access the Brawl Stars Lunar New Year rewards. The freebies unlock one by one on each day of the Lunar New Year celebrations in the game.

That said, players do not need to panic if they miss one day. They can simply unlock the rewards and stack them even if left uncollected. As such, there is time till February 5, 2024, to claim all the freebies.

All Brawl Stars Lunar New Year free rewards (Image via Supercell)

Here is a list of all Brawl Stars Lunar New Year freebies that can be acquired:

Day 1: 1x New Pin Day 2: 1x Player Icon Day 3: 1x Player Icon Day 4: 1x Player Icon Day 5: 1x New Pin Day 6: 1x Player Icon Day 7: 1x New Pin Day 8: 1x Player Icon Day 9: 1x Player Icon Day 10: 8x Starr Drops + 1x Legendary Starr Drop

On top of this, players will also get double daily Starr Drops until February 2, 2024. Each day, everyone gets a free random Starr Drop for winning one, four, and eight matches respectively. Players will now be able to get up to 6x Starr Drops for winning eight games during this period.

That said, players should also have had an opportunity to get new Emotes, and other rewards like free Gold, Gems, Bling, and Credits. Such rewards would’ve helped them upgrade their Brawlers and unlock new ones. Free Gems would also have come in handy for unlocking their favorite Brawl Stars Starr Force skins.

