EA FC Mobile leak hints at February 2025 POTM cards featuring Salah, Kolo Muani & more

A fresh leak from the EA FC Mobile community has revealed the February 2025 Player of the Month (POTM) cards, featuring some of the best-performing players from across Europe’s top leagues in February.

Reliable leaker Mazen (@mazenfcm) shared the details on X, stating that these highly anticipated cards will arrive in the Football Center’s POTM segment on March 27, 2025.

These EA FC Mobile POTM items will be available for fodder exchanges, meaning players can claim them by submitting specific in-game requirements.

Note: This article is purely based on a leak by @mazenfcm and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Leaked EA FC Mobile POTM Cards for February 2025

According to the leak, players can expect five new EA FC Mobile Player of the Month cards, each boasting impressive OVR ratings and playing crucial roles in their club’s success.

The probable EA FC Mobile POTM players and their expected positions are:

RW - Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, Premier League)

ST - Randal Kolo Muani (Juventus, Serie A)

ST - Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga)

CAM - Oihan Sancet (Athletic Club, La Liga)

ST - Amine Gouiri (Olympique Marseille, Ligue 1)

All five players have truly lit up the pitch this February, delivering standout performances that have made a huge impact in their respective leagues.

Serhou Guirassy’s been an unstoppable force for Borussia Dortmund in February, 2025, leading the Bundesliga with five goals. His numbers speak for themselves - 18 shots and 22 goal involvements, both the highest in the league.

Add to that an xG of 6.3, and it’s clear that Guirassy has been the most dangerous attacker in Germany this month.

In the Premier League, Mohamed Salah was, once again, in record-breaking form for Liverpool. With 10 goal contributions, he was instrumental for the Scousers' victories in February.

He found the net against Bournemouth, Everton, Wolves, and Aston Villa, and was immense in the showdown with Man City scoring and assisting in both legs, a feat no one had achieved before against the reigning champs in a single season. Salah also broke Liverpool’s all-time assist record, with 17 assists this season.

In Italy, Randal Kolo Muani hit the ground running for Juventus. The Frenchman bagged four goals in four games and even provided a key assist in the high-stakes clash against Inter Milan.

No other Juventus player in the three-points-per-win era has scored this many in their first three Serie A appearances.

La Liga fans witnessed a breakout month from Oihan Sancet, who earned the league’s official Player of the Month award. Scoring six goals for Athletic Club, Sancet was at the heart of everything good for his team. He outshone contenders like Pedri, Mbappe and Antony, playing a massive role in pushing Athletic Club up the league table.

Finally, Amine Gouiri stepped up big time for Marseille in Ligue 1. With two goals and three assists in four matches, he added both creativity and flair to their attack. He even took home a Man of the Match award for one of his best performances this month. Gouiri’s presence in the final third was a game-changer, making his POTM nomination more than deserved.

The official EA FC Mobile POTM lineup will be revealed on March 27, 2025, when the new cards officially drop in the game’s Football Center.

