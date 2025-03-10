EA FC Mobile leak hints at possible LaLiga Fan Event details 

EA FC Mobile fans can expect a brand-new LaLiga Fan Event in the coming week, and its supposed details have been leaked by Sappurit, a reliable source in the EA FC community. This event is designed exclusively for LaLiga enthusiasts and promises an immersive experience beyond regular gameplay. From a unique countdown with hefty rewards to dedicated weekly challenges and even a Hall of Fame featuring football legends, this concept is new to the game.

As such, the LaLiga Fan Event promotion might make a memorable place in EA FC Mobile’s history.

Possible EA FC Mobile LaLiga Fan Event structure, countdown rewards, and others

The leaked details paint a vivid picture of what to expect from the LaLiga Fan Event.

Interestingly enough, the event has already kicked off with a special countdown starting on March 09, 2025. Each day of the countdown brings a distinct reward to build anticipation and encourage early participation. The rewards are as follows:

March 9, 2025: 1,500,000 Coins

1,500,000 Coins March 10, 2025: 1,250 Gems

1,250 Gems March 11, 2025: 1 Neon Standard Pack

1 Neon Standard Pack March 12, 2025: 1 Universal Rank-Up Mascherano (URP)

1 Universal Rank-Up Mascherano (URP) March 13, 2025: A special LaLiga player card

These countdown rewards will provide an excellent boost to your resources, setting you up nicely for the challenges ahead. Additionally, the event might introduce multiple engaging segments.

The introductory phase is expected to include three weekly quests, a tour of 20 teams, a Minipass challenge, and exchange opportunities, giving gamers a variety of ways to earn rewards and progress through the event.

"Follow LaLiga" and possible Hall of Fame features

The LaLiga Fan Event will also seemingly emphasize community engagement and celebration of the league. Under the “Follow LaLiga” segment, players can expect FCM TV Weekly Highlights that showcase the best moments from LaLiga matches, as well as key weekly matches and milestones that keep the competitive spirit alive.

An exciting twist is the fan voting element, where players will be invited to vote for the top three teams. The season-end rewards tied to these votes add an extra layer of fan engagement and strategic planning.

Further enriching the event is the possible LaLiga Hall of Fame segment. This part of the event might feature “legend matches” that pay homage to some of the greatest players to ever grace the league.

The Hall of Fame is rumored to include iconic figures such as Fernando Hierro, Fernando Morientes, Diego Forlán, Xabi Alonso, Carles Puyol, and Joan Capdevila. These legendary names serve not only as a tribute to LaLiga’s storied past but also as an inspiration for current players to elevate their game.

EA FC Mobile developers are expected to provide a detailed breakdown of the LaLiga Fan Event during their upcoming YouTube LIVE session (Episode 53) on March 11, 2025, at 7:00 pm UTC. This session will likely clarify all event conditions, rewards, and mechanics. Notably, the LaLiga Fan Event is expected to run alongside other popular events such as the Carnival and Code Neon events, offering a diverse range of content for all players.

