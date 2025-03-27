EA FC Mobile leak hints at the upcoming UCL Road to the Final (RTTF) event structure

An EA FC Mobile leak from renowned data miner @Sappurit on X has hinted at the complete event structure for the upcoming UEFA Champions League: Road to the Final (RTTF) event, which is set to kick off on March 27, 2025.

The UCL RTTF promo has remained one of the most exciting events in the game, and this year looks no different. Gamers can expect new mechanics, milestone rewards, and dynamic upgrades tied to real-world performances.

This article explores the rumoured structure of the upcoming UCL RTTF event.

EA FC Mobile leak highlights the possible Main segment, live OVR cards, and other details of the upcoming UCL RTTF event

According to @Sappurit’s post on X, the EA FC Mobile event is expected to feature multiple segments, including a main path with quests and passes, milestone-based key matches, and a gallery section packed with team progression stages.

More importantly, select cards could receive Live OVR Upgrades, boosting their stats based on how their real-life UCL journey unfolds.

Here is more information, as per the leak by @Sappurit on X:

UCL RTTF Main segment

The event is expected to be divided into several key segments. The Main section could consist of a UCL Pass and UCL Quests, possibly offering gamers daily and weekly objectives to progress through reward tracks.

These quests could be tied to event-specific gameplay, encouraging users to engage regularly and climb up the progression ladder. A unique aspect is the Quarter-finals Key Matches, where players could choose one of three milestone rewards.

This would offer flexibility in picking rewards based on personal squad needs or preferences and will add a nice layer of player-driven strategy to the event.

Quarterfinals key matches

Players could engage in matches based on the real-life UCL Quarter-finals, where they choose one out of three milestone rewards, possibly themed around specific match outcomes or player performances.

Gallery

The Gallery could serve as the hub for tracking tournament progress and exchanging collectibles:

Shard Exchange: Likely used to claim or upgrade RTTF players.

Quarter-finals, Semi-finals, and Final: These chapters will unlock as the UCL progresses, potentially featuring specific players or reward paths for each stage.

Team of the Tournament: A special collection of the top performers from the 2024–25 UCL campaign, expected to arrive at the event’s climax.

Live OVR mechanics

Dynamic cards are expected to return in EA FC Mobile. Select RTTF items could receive Live OVR Upgrades based on actual UCL performances. Each card could possibly earn:

+1 OVR

+1 Weak Foot

+1 Trait

Conditions for upgrades could include real-world milestones like:

Advancing to the Semi-Finals

Scoring 5+ goals in the tie

Conceding 2 or fewer goals across both legs

If the leaks prove true, these performance-based boosts will make the EA FC Mobile UCL RTTF cards incredibly valuable for gameplay and trading purposes, as their potential scales with their club’s success in the Champions League.

With the UCCL quarterfinals beginning in early April 2025, this RTTF event in EA FC Mobile should sync closely with the live fixtures.

