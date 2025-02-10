EA FC Mobile leaks hint at Heroes Chronicles event: Expected structure, new Heroes, and more

According to reliable leaker Sappurit, EA FC Mobile may soon see the arrival of a new event called Heroes Chronicles. As per the leaked information, this rumored event is expected to bring back legendary footballers to the mobile game in an engaging format, featuring multiple chapters with skill games, exchanges, milestones, and achievements.

The new Hero cards have already been added to the EA FC 25 (PC Version) roster, which is a promising sign that EA FC Mobile players can look forward to similar updates soon.

While the exact release date of the event remains unknown, leaks suggest it could arrive around February 20, 2025.

Note: The information in this article is based on leaks and should be taken with a grain of salt.

EA FC Mobile Heroes Chronicles expected event overview

The new Hero cards are already available in EA FC 25 PC version (Images via EA Sports)

According to Sappurit's leak, the rumored Heroes Chronicles event might feature four major chapters, each offering unique gameplay mechanics and rewards. Here’s what players can expect:

Chapter 1: Assemble

The introductory phase of the event.

Hero Evolution feature, possibly involving Exchanges to claim Hero cards.

Chapter 2: Academy

Today's Hero selection that refreshes daily.

selection that refreshes daily. Players can engage in skill games and matches.

Completion of tasks leads to a Milestone reward.

reward. Mystery Pack feature, hinting at surprise rewards.

Chapter 3: Trial

Players must complete 16 different achievements (quests).

(quests). Another milestone system offering additional rewards.

Chapter 4: Puzzle

A unique Hero Puzzle Exchange where players trade collected Hero Puzzles (earned from Chapter 2) for Hero Logos.

EA FC Mobile Heroes Chronicles event might rope in new Heroes to the exclusive roster

The Heroes Chronicles event will possibly introduce six iconic footballers to EA FC Mobile:

Eden Hazard

Yaya Toure (Returning)

(Returning) Jaap Stam

Jamie Carragher

Tim Howard

Maicon

The possibly upcoming Heroes Chronicles event promises to be one of the most engaging additions to EA FC Mobile, blending innovative event mechanics with the return of iconic football Heroes.

Considering the event's expected four-chapter (Assemble, Academy, Trial, and Puzzle) structure, players may have a wealth of challenges and rewards to look forward to, if the leaks turn out valid.

Moreover, the fact that EA Sports has already added these new Heroes to the PC version further alludes to the event's potentially imminent arrival to the mobile game.

While its official release date in EA FC Mobile remains unknown, leaks strongly suggest that the event will debut around February 20, 2025.

Players should start preparing resources and grinding in advance to maximize their chances of claiming these new Hero cards.

Stay tuned for official announcements from EA Sports regarding Heroes Chronicles and prepare to add some legendary footballers to your EA FC Mobile squad.

