EA FC Mobile rumors hint at new Heroes that are likely coming next season: Mandzukic, Fabregas, and more

The EA FC Mobile's legendary player roster might get bigger, as rumors suggest that several new Hero cards could be on their way to the game next season. These whispers come from reliable leaker Madridistaa, who recently posted an update on X, highlighting a group of players that were just added to EA FC Online.

According to Madridistaa, these players now have a strong chance of appearing in EA FC Mobile and EA FC 26 as new Heroes, considering the usual content pipeline EA follows between different platforms.

This article sheds light on the rumored Hero additions, their connection with FC Online, and what it could mean for the future of EA FC Mobile.

EA FC Mobile leaks hints at the future possible Heroes lineup

In an X post, Madridistaa teased the community with an image featuring nine football legends who were recently introduced in EA FC Online.

Historically, content introduced in FC Online has often made its way to EA FC Mobile and the mainline EA FC console titles, making this leak highly credible.

The potential list of new Heroes includes:

Jan Koller (Czech Republic, ST)

(Czech Republic, ST) Mario Mandzukic (Croatia, ST)

(Croatia, ST) Cesc Fàbregas (Spain, CM)

(Spain, CM) Marouane Fellaini (Belgium, CM)

(Belgium, CM) Michael Carrick (England, CM)

(England, CM) Andrea Barzagli (Italy, CB)

(Italy, CB) Gilberto Silva (Brazil, CDM)

(Brazil, CDM) Esteban Cambiasso (Argentina, CDM)

All these rumored cards are marked with a 110 OVR rating. They showcase the players' nationalities and iconic kits.

What strengthens this rumor is EA’s usual trend of first rolling out test content and new features in EA Sports FC Online, which acts almost like a bridge between casual mobile gamers and PC/console FIFA (now FC) players.

Originally launched as FIFA Online 4, FC Online is a free-to-play multiplayer football game developed by EA Spearhead and published by Nexon, Garena, and Tencent.

Unlike its Frostbite-powered siblings, FC Online runs on a hybrid of FIFA 16’s Ignite engine with gameplay and AI rooted in FIFA 17, while borrowing animations from FIFA 18.

Its game modes mirror many features seen in FC Mobile and console versions, including Ultimate Team, 2v2 and 3v3 matches, and themed events like UEFA Champions League or VOLTA Football.

As such, FC Online often gives fans a sneak peek at what’s coming next across other EA FC platforms, including FC Mobile.

With EA FC Mobile’s current season winding down and anticipation building for the next phase, this possible Hero lineup, if confirmed, could serve as one of the standout additions.

