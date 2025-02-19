Soccer Manager 25 Version 2.1.0 update: New transfers, ratings, and major fixes arrive

Invincible Studio has just rolled out its biggest Soccer Manager 25 (SM25) update of the year with Version 2.1.0. It brings a host of new transfers, updated player ratings, and essential bug fixes to enhance the gaming experience. With over 1300 new players and more than 11000 rating updates, this is a major step towards making the game as realistic as possible.

Ad

Beyond the transfers and ratings, this update also introduces several crucial fixes based on player feedback.

The developers have been actively monitoring reports for the last few months and have prioritized resolving the most critical issues.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of everything new in the Soccer Manager 25 Version 2.1.0 update.

Soccer Manager 25 Version 2.1.0 update: Major fixes and improvements

Invincible Studio claims Version 2.1.0 to be the biggest Soccer Manager 25 update, that aims to improve the overall game (Image via Invincible Studio)

The highlight of this update is undoubtedly the transfer and ratings refresh. The latest transfer window changes have been implemented, allowing you to strengthen your squad with the most up-to-date signings.

Ad

Trending

In addition, more than 11000 player ratings have been adjusted to reflect real-world performances, ensuring an even more immersive management experience. Here are some of the most significant changes:

1) New Stats Tab added

The stats tab has been reinstated in the World News menu, giving managers quick access to crucial player and team statistics.

2) Fixture congestion reduced

Many players had reported fixture congestion issues, especially in cup competitions. With this update, scheduling has been optimized to reduce back-to-back matches, making gameplay smoother and more realistic.

Ad

3) Message deletion fixed

A long-standing issue where messages from departed players couldn’t be deleted has finally been resolved. Managers can now clean up their inboxes without any lingering messages.

4) Board objectives fixed

Previously, some board objectives were not being marked as completed even after being achieved. This has now been fixed, ensuring that objectives are checked off correctly.

What’s next for Soccer Manager 25?

The developers have reassured players that they are committed to continually improving Soccer Manager 25. While this update addresses many major issues, there is still work to be done, and they encourage players to keep submitting feedback.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Additionally, there’s exciting news on the horizon for the Soccer Manager series. While details are still under wraps, Invincible Studio has hinted at some major announcements coming soon.

This Version 2.1.0 is a game-changing update, bringing much-needed improvements to transfers, player ratings, and overall gameplay stability in SM25.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback