Squad Busters update (May 19): All balance changes and bug fixes explained

Supercell recently announced the launch of an optional Squad Busters update on May 19, 2025. The announcement post on the official X page of the title mentioned certain bug fixes arriving in this update, such as incorrect lineups of Squaddies during battles, the character portraits not updating, and more. However, it does not reveal all the contents of this update.

This article summarizes everything you need to know about the optional Squad Busters update arriving on May 19, 2025.

Squad Busters update (May 19): Balance changes

The Squad Busters update on May 19, 2025, mostly brings bug fixes, just like the previous update on May 15, 2025. However, like the previous update, the developer also announced one balance change in today's optional update. According to the in-game news section, the developers are adding balancing for Super Wizard in this update.

In the previous update (on May 15, 2025), the developer increased the movement speed. Since the balancing for Super Wizard is arriving in this update, it is expected that the Super Wizard will appear in the game very soon. The developer also mentioned this in the X post. According to it, the Super Wizard is expected to arrive by the end of this week.

Squad Busters update (May 19): Bug fixes

The developer promised quite a few bug fixes for the May 19 optional update of Squad Busters. According to the in-game news section, they have provided:

Fix for merge button indicator not showing when Character is maxed out.

Fix for the Chest Reward chances link.

Fix for Barbarian King getting to full HP during his Dash.

Fix for Spell Stick only resetting once.

Fix for some players seeing the old splash screen. The splash screen has been updated for all.

Fix for navigation arrows not working when you go to the Squad screen from Plaza.

Fix for Squaddie portraits not changing after evolution.

Fix for button press for claimed Hero shop items.

Fix for Quest icons continuously getting smaller.

Fix for players getting different Units from Chests that were shown in the lineup.

Also removed Hero Journey Emotes from the Shop.

The developer also launched another update on May 15, 2025, where they increased the movement speed of Squad and also provided some other bug fixes. The Squad Busters update of May 19, 2025, is live and available for download on the digital storefronts.

