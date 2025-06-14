Squad Busters x Sonic update (June 2025): New Heroes, Squaddies, and more

The new Squad Update video confirmed the launch of the highly anticipated Squad Busters x Sonic update. In the video, the developer promised the launch of two new Heroes in this update, along with new Squaddies, and more. The June 2025 Squad Update video is currently live on the title's YouTube channel.

This article will discuss everything you need to know about the upcoming Squad Busters x Sonic update, which is arriving in mid-June 2025.

Squad Busters x Sonic update: Release date and new Heroes

According to the official Squad Update video, the next Squad Update will arrive on June 17, 2025, with two new Heroes, new Squaddies, and more. Furthermore, the developer promised that players will get permanent characters from the Squad Busters x Sonic the Hedgehog collaboration in this update.

The developer announced two new Heroes in the Squad Busters x Sonic update video (Image via Supercell)

Two new Heroes will show up in the upcoming update — Sonic, the speedster hero, and Spike, the healer hero. Squad Busters 2.0 update promised one Hero for every Hero Class. With the inclusion of these two new Heroes, that promise will be fulfilled.

Check out details about the new Heroes below:

Sonic: Sonic will be a speedster hero who will turn into Super Sonic when you trigger his power. The Super Sonic form will make him invincible for a few seconds while boosting the squad's movement speed while active. His passive Trait helps charge Super Sonic 20% faster when using Turbo. When upgraded, Sonic's Trait helps boost the attack and health of the speedster Squaddies in his team.

Sonic will be a speedster hero who will turn into Super Sonic when you trigger his power. The Super Sonic form will make him invincible for a few seconds while boosting the squad's movement speed while active. His passive Trait helps charge Super Sonic 20% faster when using Turbo. When upgraded, Sonic's Trait helps boost the attack and health of the speedster Squaddies in his team. Spike: While the developer did not share details about how to unlock Spike, their first Healer Hero, they shared certain sneak peeks of his power and passive Traits. From the video, it seems like Spike will throw Spike Bombs towards the enemy squads to stun them briefly while knocking them airborne. His passive Trait at level one will provide Healer Squaddies 15% extra Health and 15% extra Attack Speed. So we can expect that upgrading his Trait will provide similar buffs to the Squaddies. Spike will not be a part of this update, but he will arrive in the game during the Summer of 2025, as confirmed by Paula in the video.

Sonic is also arriving with Knuckles and Tails, who will join him in the game as Squaddies.

Squad Busters x Sonic update: New Squaddies and how to unlock them

You can unlock the new Hero, Sonic, along with the new Squaddies, Knuckles and Tails, arriving in the game.

New Squaddies Tails and Knuckles arriving in the Squad Busters x Sonic update (Image via Supercell)

Check out their powers first:

Tails: Tails is a summoner Squaddie who uses his laser beam to blast through enemies. His Trait allows him to join your Squad, piloting his Cyclone Walker. However, the best part about having him in your team is that, after getting destroyed, he keeps fighting on foot until he respawns a few seconds later.

Tails is a summoner Squaddie who uses his laser beam to blast through enemies. His Trait allows him to join your Squad, piloting his Cyclone Walker. However, the best part about having him in your team is that, after getting destroyed, he keeps fighting on foot until he respawns a few seconds later. Knuckle: Knuckle, on the other hand, can dig and dive underground to dodge enemy attacks successfully. He deals area damage when bursting out of the ground, making it harder for enemies to counter him. He can dig for loot, making him a great supplier. In his Super form, he will finish attacks with a visually pleasing spiraling upper-cut.

Both new Squaddies will have their Baby, Classic, and Super forms. Their powers and Traits will upgrade as you keep unlocking their new Evolutions.

How to unlock Sonic and the new Squaddies in the Squad Busters x Sonic update

According to the official Squad Busters x Sonic update video, you will be able to unlock Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles by participating in the in-game event. This event will begin with the update's release on June 17, 2025, and will last for three weeks.

New event in Squad Busters x Sonic update to unlock Sonic (Image via Supercell)

You can collect Rings (event tokens) from Battles, the Shop, and Daily Rewards to progress through the event and unlock Sonic. Once you have unlocked Sonic, keep collecting the Rings and use them to purchase Sonic's Hero Points. You can use these Hero Points to unlock Knuckles and Tails, the new Squaddies.

You will probably be able to unlock Sonic for 750 Rings during the event (Image via Supercell)

The developer did not specify how many Rings or Hero Points you might need to unlock these characters. However, the video suggests that you will need 750 Rings to unlock Sonic and 270 Sonic Hero Points each to unlock the new Squaddies.

Dr. Eggman arrives in Squad Busters (Image via Supercell)

You can get extra Rings needed to progress through Sonic's Hero Journey by participating in "Dr. Eggman Attacks." In this time-limited modifier, Dr. Eggman will be seen causing chaos in the Squadiverse, and defeating him will help you earn rewards like Rings and in-game assets.

Squad Busters x Sonic update (June 2025): Other changes

The developer also promised some other changes arriving in the game with the Squad Busters x Sonic update. According to the official video, you will be able to zoom out of the Plaza once again after this update.

Battle Healer is getting an Ultimate Evolution in the Squad Busters x Sonic update (Image via Supercell)

Lastly, the developer is also bringing back the Hatchling Run event with certain changes. The Battle Healer is getting her Ultimate evolution, and some other bug fixes will also arrive in this update.

