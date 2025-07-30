5 best single-player games on Apple Arcade in 2025

Apple Arcade has more than 200 mobile games across multiplayer and single-player genres. Many of these titles offer a high-quality gaming experience that is free of advertisements and in-app purchases, which, in other games, often creates a big trouble for players. A monthly Apple Arcade subscription costs $1.13. Note that this price varies depending on the buyer's country or region.

Since Apple Arcade has an enormous lineup of mobile games, you might find it confusing as to which one to pick. As a help, this article discusses the five best single-player games available on the platform that you may find fun.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions. The entries are arranged in no particular order.

5 best single-player games on Apple Arcade

The following are the five best single-player games you will find on Apple Arcade:

1) Fantasian

Try out this title now (Image via Mistwalker)

Compatible devices: iPhone and iPod touch (with iOS 13.0 or later), iPad (requires iPadOS 13.0 or later), Mac (requires macOS 11.0 or later), and Apple TV (requires tvOS 13.0 or later).

iPhone and iPod touch (with iOS 13.0 or later), iPad (requires iPadOS 13.0 or later), Mac (requires macOS 11.0 or later), and Apple TV (requires tvOS 13.0 or later). Size: 3.99 GB.

Developed by Mistwalker for iOS devices, Fantasian is a single-player RPG (role-playing game) split between two series. The first part was released on April 2, 2021, and the second on August 13, 2021.

Fantasian's experience involves a world created with handcrafted dioramas and a storyline that takes you on a thrilling adventure. The gameplay spans 60-90 hours, with the first phase revolving around the main storyline, and the second led by quest-driven exploration.

2) Grindstone

Try out Grindstone now! (Image via Capybara Games)

Compatible devices: iPhone and iPod touch (with iOS 13.0 or later), iPad (requires iPadOS 13.0 or later), and Apple TV (requires tvOS 13.0 or later).

iPhone and iPod touch (with iOS 13.0 or later), iPad (requires iPadOS 13.0 or later), and Apple TV (requires tvOS 13.0 or later). Size: 1 GB.

A hack-and-slash battle puzzle game, Grindstone challenges you with slaying evil creatures and making your way up Grindstone Mountain. The creatures you slay yield Grindstones, which are used to upgrade and craft new gear. The game consists of 200 levels, so tenacity and consistent prowess are of utmost importance if you wish to finish it.

At each level, you find countless enemies, hurdles, and rewards. Make sure to clear a level as soon as possible, since these deadly creatures become even more lethal over time.

3) Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm

Oceanhorn 2 is another fun game available on Apple Arcade (Image via Cornfox and Brothers Ltd.)

Compatible devices: iPhone and iPod touch (requires iOS 13.0 or later), iPad (requires iPadOS 13.0 or later), Apple Vision (requires visionOS 1.0 or later), and Apple TV (requires tvOS 13.0 or later).

iPhone and iPod touch (requires iOS 13.0 or later), iPad (requires iPadOS 13.0 or later), Apple Vision (requires visionOS 1.0 or later), and Apple TV (requires tvOS 13.0 or later). Size: 2.75 GB

Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm is an adventure game set a thousand years before its predecessor. It takes you on a journey through the mythological world of Gaia, where you assume the role of a Knight and set out to unite different groups, including Owrus, Gillfolk, and Humans, to face the return of the Warlock, Mesmeroth, and his Dark Army.

The game challenges you to solve clever puzzles and explore vibrant lands filled with secrets and artifacts.

4) Beyond a Steel Sky

Immerse yourself in the world of Beyond a Steel Sky (Image via Revolution Software)

Compatible devices: iPhone and iPod touch (requires iOS 13.0 or later), iPad (requires iPadOS 13.0 or later), Apple Vision (requires visionOS 1.0 or later), and Apple TV (requires tvOS 13.0 or later).

iPhone and iPod touch (requires iOS 13.0 or later), iPad (requires iPadOS 13.0 or later), Apple Vision (requires visionOS 1.0 or later), and Apple TV (requires tvOS 13.0 or later). Size: 3.22 GB

Beyond a Steel Sky is another game you can try on Apple Arcade. It's a cyberpunk adventure game wherein you assume the role of Robert Foster and embark on a journey to rescue an abducted child. The quest takes you through a desert wasteland and a totalitarian, AI-governed Union City.

The best aspect of the game is its blend of humor, drama, and puzzles. It also offers multiple solutions to one problem. Furthermore, the title is known for its nuanced, comic-inspired world, and a story that explores themes of social control, surveillance, dark conspiracies, and artificial intelligence.

5) Balatro+

Try this card game on Apple Arcade (Image via Playstack Ltd.)

Compatible devices: iPhone and iPod touch (required iOS 13.5 or later), iPad (requires iPadOS 13.5 or later), Mac (requires macOS 11.0 or later), Apple TV (requires tvOS 13.4 or later), and Apple Vision (requires visionOS 1.0 or later).

iPhone and iPod touch (required iOS 13.5 or later), iPad (requires iPadOS 13.5 or later), Mac (requires macOS 11.0 or later), Apple TV (requires tvOS 13.4 or later), and Apple Vision (requires visionOS 1.0 or later). Size: 94.2 MB

Batatro+ is a card game on Apple Arcade that blends the elements of Solitaire and Poker. You must defeat Boss Blinds by forming powerful hands and bending the rules creatively. Every playthrough in the title starts afresh with over 150 special jokers, various decks, upgrades, and vouchers, which allow you to build combos and strategies.

Its campaign and challenge modes offer various surprises, hidden bonuses, and bosses. The highlight of this game is its hand-crafted pixel art, which adds a visual appeal to the gameplay.

These are the five best games available on Apple Arcade. Follow Sportskeeda for more such gaming-related articles.

