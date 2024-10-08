  • home icon
  Ultimate Golf Codes: Working and tested (February 2025)

Ultimate Golf Codes: Working and tested (February 2025)

By Bikram Chakraborty
Modified Feb 08, 2025 15:29 IST
All working Ultimate Golf Codes (Image via Miniclip.com)
All working Ultimate Golf Codes (Image via Miniclip)
Ultimate Golf codes provide players with a much-needed boost in their golfing journey. As the name suggests, Ultimate Golf is an engaging golfing simulator that lets players compete against each other in real time. Players can showcase their skills and strategy in various game modes, including tournaments, head-to-head matches, and mini-games while enjoying a realistic golfing experience.

This is where promo codes come in since they make your journey easier by giving you access to exclusive tournaments and improved gear. This article features all the current working codes, ensuring you have the tools you need to elevate your game and achieve that coveted hole-in-one.

All active Ultimate Golf codes

All active codes and their respective rewards are mentioned below:

CodesRewards
NYJRedeem for New York
SFRedeem for San Fransisco
KCRedeem for Kansas City
BALRedeem for Baltimore
ACCRedeem for ACC
BIG10Redeem for the Big Ten
SECRedeem for the SEC
BIG12Redeem for the Big 12
DRACRedeem for Dracula (New)
WOLFRedeem for Werewolf (New)
FRANK
Redeem for Frankenstein’s Monster (New)
MUMMYRedeem for Mummy (New)
All expired Ultimate Golf codes

The codes mentioned below have already expired and cannot be used any longer.

CodesRewards
ASTONRedeem for an Aston Martin
FERRARIRedeem for a Ferrari
LAMBORedeem for a Lamborghini
PORSCHERedeem for Porsche
BEAVISRedeem for Seinfeld
SIMPSONSRedeem for Simpsons
SOPRANOSRedeem for Sopranos
SEINFELDRedeem for Seinfeld
TOMCATRedeem for TomCat and a special tournament
PALMER24Redeem to unlock bonus Golf Gear
TEEREXRedeem for a special tournament
THEDONRedeem for a special tournament
BIGEASYRedeem for a special tournament

How to redeem active Ultimate Golf codes

Follow the steps below to redeem codes in Ultimate Golf:

  1. Launch Ultimate Golf on your device.
  2. Once you complete the introductory game, tap on the REWARDS & PROMO CODES/ NEWS & MESSAGES option located in the top right corner.
  3. In the pop-up menu, find the PROMO CODE section and click on the enter button.
  4. Enter your code in the TAP HERE TO ENTER PROMO CODE field.
  5. Finally, click the SUBMIT button to receive your rewards.

With these easy steps, you can quickly unlock exciting bonuses and enhance your gameplay experience.

Ultimate Golf codes troubleshooting [How to fix]

Since the codes typically consist of a mix of letters and numbers, it's essential to verify your spelling when entering one from our list. To minimize the risk of errors, you can simply copy the code and paste it directly into the game.

Keep in mind that these codes are usually valid for a limited time, so make sure to use them as soon as possible. If you encounter an INVALID CODE message, it likely means that the code has expired.

Where to find new Ultimate Golf codes?

We are always searching for Ultimate Golf codes, so you can keep a close eye on our codes table for the game to learn about the latest codes. We search for new Ultimate Golf codes regularly and compile all the active ones here for your convenience.

FAQs on Ultimate Golf codes

When do the active codes in Ultimate Golf expire?

The codes don't have a particular expiry date and can expire randomly. So it is important to redeem them as soon as possible.

When are the new codes released in Ultimate Golf?

Ultimate Golf codes are released randomly. They can be released at any time to offer new stages and icons.

Edited by Shraman Mitra
