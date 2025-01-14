Whiteout Survival January 2025 update: All features and optimizations explored

The Whiteout Survival January 2025 update brings significant adjustments and optimizations that enhance gameplay and player experience. This update focuses on the Bear Hunt event and introduces several new features aimed at improving interaction and strategy within the game.

The update was launched on January 13, 2025, during a scheduled server maintenance. In this article, we will learn about all the new features and optimizations that have been added to Whiteout Survival.

Whiteout Survival January 2025 update: Feature adjustments

A key addition is the introduction of a second Alliance Trap for the Bear Hunt. This allows alliances to accommodate players in different time zones, enabling more members to participate in hunts. However, both traps cannot be activated simultaneously, and each has a cooldown period of 46 hours for individual players.

Furthermore, the Alliance Damage rewards have been eliminated and consolidated into Personal Damage rewards, encouraging players to focus on their contributions during hunts.

Whiteout Survival January 2025 update: Feature optimizations

Several gameplay optimizations have been implemented by the developers in this Whiteout Survival January 2025 update:

State transfer: The age limit for transferring characters has been adjusted. Players can now transfer to a target State with a character that is up to 180 days older, depending on the target State's development level, enhancing flexibility in gameplay.

Pet Skills management: Players are now required to manually select Pet Skills in the Pet interface, moving away from automatic selections by the system. This change allows for more tailored strategies.

Arena challenge history: Players can now view up to 50 challenge records from both the current and previous Arena seasons. This provides better insights into performance trends.

Rally Bonus Display: The display now includes Rally Captain's Hero Exclusive Gear Skills, offering players clearer information about their capabilities during rallies.

Troop Type Ratio Display: A new feature enables fans to easily view their detailed troop counts, facilitating better strategic planning.

Castle Battle Commendation Chests: Two separate interfaces have been introduced for granting Commendation Chests - one for Alliance members and another for other Chiefs, streamlining reward distribution.

Chat features: The chat function has been enhanced with a comment feature when sharing coordinates and an option to blocklist players reported in chat. This helps improve community interaction and safety.

The Whiteout Survival January 2025 update significantly enriches the gameplay with new features and optimizations that boost player engagement and strategic depth. With enhancements like the additional Bear Trap and the quality-of-life improvements, players are better equipped to navigate challenges in this immersive survival experience.

