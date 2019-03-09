2019 Qatar MotoGP: 4 Predictions for qualifying

MotoGP gets underway at the Losail International Circuit

After an exhilarating 2018 season, Grand Prix Motorcycling Racing will resume with the opening race in Qatar under the lights.

FP1 and FP2 seasons are done and dusted with riders putting together respectable lap times before the start of the qualifying sessions on Saturday.

In the Moto3 division, Fenati topped the FP1 while the top spot in the second free practice session was secured by KTM's Aron Canet.

Fierce competition was seen in the Moto2 division with multiple riders being separated by less than a second, which could churn out interesting possibilities on Saturday as teams and riders go out to secure their spot on the starting grid for the opening race of the season.

The Premier Class saw the top teams take the top positions with brilliant performances from the Yamaha SRT team and Pramac Racing's Jack Miller.

Without further ado, let us look into the four things that could happen in the qualifying sessions at the Losail International Circuit in Qatar.

#4 Fenati secures a spot in the front row

Romano Fenati showcases top-draw performances in FP1 and FP2

Disgraced motorcycling rider Romano Fenati started the 2019 season from the Moto3 division, hoping for a fresh start after the brake-grab fiasco that ended his season early in 2018.

The Italian rider had two fantastic practice sessions that saw him finish first in the FP1 and second in FP2, showcasing that he has got the speed to more than excel in this division of Grand Prix Motorcycle Racing.

If Fenati manages to bring the same form to the qualifying sessions, it shouldn't be a surprise if he manages to grab a spot in the front row of the grid and possibly challenge for the first win of the 2019 season.

