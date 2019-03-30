×
4 Bold Predictions for MotoGP Argentina

Jamie Davies
OFFICIAL
Feature
22   //    30 Mar 2019, 18:08 IST

MotoGP of Argentina - Free Practice
MotoGP of Argentina - Free Practice

This weekend sees the second part of the brand new MotoGP season take place in Autodromo Termas de Rio Hondo for the Argentine Grand Prix.

Last time out was the Qatar Grand Prix as Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso beat Marc Marquez by 0.023 seconds - a spitting image to the finish line the year before under the lights at the Losail Circuit.

But as we all know, the current world champion, Marquez, will be no pushover this year and will still be the favorite to take home a sixth driver's title come the end of the season.

The brand new season looks to be an exciting one with a number of participants having a shout at the driver's title.

What will the second race of the championship reveal to us?

Here are Sportskeeda's 4 bold predictions for the Argentine Grand Prix...


#4 Marquez to actually score points in Argentina?

Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez will have hunger in his stomach to get that first race win of the season, as soon as possible.

Every determined racer will be having that thought on the back of their mind - we all know how ambitious the Spaniard is and that's why he is already a five-time world champion.

Marquez had led the previous race with just a couple of corners to go in Qatar but lost control when taking over Dovizioso and had to accept second place.

It would have been one heck of a win if Marquez had pulled it off.

You will find this hard to believe, but Marquez has only picked up 50 points since the Argentine Grand Prix was introduced to the MotoGP calendar in 2014.

He won the 2014 and 2016 Argentine Grand Prix but has struggled in other races.

Can he end the three year drought on Sunday?

1 / 4 NEXT
Jamie Davies
OFFICIAL
Your Formula 1 and Tennis Writer.
