MotoGP: 5 most successful riders of all time

Arjun
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
29 Sep 2018

MotoGP of Aragon - Race
4-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez at The MotoGP of Aragon

The Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM, International Motorcycling Federation) governs the top motorcycle road racing events in the world.

The first season was held in 1949 when British rider Leslie Graham emerged as the champion. Since 1997, three classes have been demarcated for motorcycle racing. They are 125cc, 250 cc and the 500 cc class which is commonly referred to as MotoGP.

Earlier classes like 80cc and 300cc have been discontinued. Since the 2003 season, all bikes have four-stroke engines only.

Since 1949, 26 riders of 6 different nationalities have won the Riders Championship with the United States of America represented by seven distinct winners. We take a look at MotoGP's 5 most successful riders of all-time:

#5 Eddie Lawson

Indycar Australia Surfer's Paradise
Eddie Lawson

The American popularly called 'Steady Eddie' spent a total of 9 years racing in the 500cc class from 1983 onward.

He won his first Championship in 1984 with Yamaha. He would go to win 2 more Championships with Yamaha Racing in 1986 and 1988. His last Riders Championship title came with Team Honda in 1989.

#4 Mike Hailwood

John Surtees And Mike Hailwood
Mike Hailwood with fellow motorcycle racing great John Surtees

Michael 'Mike the Bike' Hailwood was a British motorcycle rider who won 4 consecutive Riders' Championship titles with MV Agusta from 1962-1965. He won a total of 76 races and stood on the podium 112 times. He is one of few men to have competed both in motorcycle racing and in Formula 1. He also notably had 2 podium finishes in Formula One.

#4 (t) John Surtees

<p>
John Surtees

British motorsport legend John Surtees was a 4-time 500cc Motorcycle Racing World Champion, winning the title in 1956, 1958, 1959 and 1960. All his 4 Championships were won with the MV Agusta Racing Team.

He is the only man in the history of Motorsport to have won a 500cc Motorcycle World Championship as well as a Formula One Drivers' World Championship. He won the 1964 Formula One World Championship with Ferrari.

Arjun
CONTRIBUTOR
