5 Riders with most MotoGP podium finishes

The first season of the motorbike Riders Championship was held in 1949 and the races were overseen by the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM, International Motorcycling Federation). British rider Leslie Graham riding for Team AJS Porcupine won the very first 500cc Championship. In the early days, 80cc and 300cc bikes were used.

Today, there are 3 classes - Moto3, Moto2 and the premier class MotoGP where the maximum engine displacement permitted is 1000cc. All the three classes use four-stroke engines only. Since 1949, we have had 26 different Riders' Champions belonging to 6 different nations. We take a look at 5 drivers with the most podium finishes in the Premier Class :

#5 Giacomo Agostini

Giacomo Agostini

With 122 Grand Prix wins across all Motorbike classes, Italian racing great Giacomo Agostini is a towering figure in Motorsport. The Italian won a record 8 500cc Premier Class Championships. In all, he won a total of 15 Championships.

He won 7 consecutive Championships from 1966 to 1972 as a part of Team MV Agusta. His last Championship came with Team Yamaha in the year 1975. He won 68 500cc races and stood on the podium 88 times.

