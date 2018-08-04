Andrea Dovizioso grabs pole at Brno

MotoGp of Czech Republic - Practice session

Factory Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso grabbed pole position in Czech Republic Grand Prix at Brno. He recorded his last flying lap of Q2 at 1.54.689s, claiming the first spot at the grid. Factory Yamaha's Veteran rider Valentino Rossi was the 2nd fastest on the circuit with the lap time of 1.54.956s. Repsol Honda's Marq Marquez rounded off the top three with 1.54.961s.

In other riders, Factory Ducati's rider Jorge Lorenzo was the 4th fastest with the lap time of 1.55.038s, just edging over the other Factory Yamaha rider Maverick Vinales, who finished 5th with the lap time of 1.55.055s.

Ducati Pramac's rider Danilo Petrucci grabbed the 6th position. Yamaha Tech 3's Johann Zarco followed Petrucci at the 7th spot. Suzuki Riders Andrea Iannone and Alex Rins finished behind Zarco at 8th and 9th spots respectively. Racing in his last season, Repsol Honda's Dani Pedrosa completed the top 10 spots at the grid for the tomorrow's race.

MotoGP Qualifying results

Earlier from the Qualifying 1(Q1), Maverick Vinales and Alex Rins recorded the best times to promote themselves for the Q2. Alvaro Bautista and Karel Abraham crashed in Q1.

Brno circuit has been a frontier of Honda riders since 2011, except for the year 2015 when Yamaha's Lorenzo had claimed the victory.

Valentino Rossi had last won at Brno in 2009. Moreover, he hasn't won since Assen last year. Yamaha had last won at Assen in Dutch Grand Prix 2017, and it has been 19 winless races for Yamaha since then. It is the largest ever winless sequence for Yamaha.

Valentino Rossi has a great opportunity this time to win and end the winless streak of Yamaha at Brno in Monster Energy GrandPrix tomorrow. He'll start from the second position on the grid and if he finishes within the top 6 spots, he would cross career ratings of 6000 points. He has the highest ratings and is presently at 5994 points.

What to be expected from the tomorrow's race?

MotoGP action is returning this weekend after a small summer break with Monster Energy Grand Prix at Brno in the Czech Republic. Brno marks the highest attendance of spectators, in excess of 200,000 every year.

With Rossi and Vinales in 2nd and 5th position, Yamaha would aim to score a win and better the track record. On the contrary, Marquez would look to set aside the qualifying result and continue from where he had left at Sachsenring in Germany. Tussle and action can surely be promised.