MotoGP: Andrea Dovizioso wins thriller at Brno

Andrea Dovizioso in action

Andrea Dovizioso, held on to his nerves to outdo Lorenzo and Marquez to win the thrilling race at Brno.

Other Factory Ducati rider and Dovizioso's teammate, Jorge Lorenzo settled for the second place in the contest. Racing in his 100th Grand Prix, Repsol Honda's rider Marc Marquez finished at the third place.

Italian legend and Factory Yamaha rider Valentino Rossi finished fourth after starting from 2nd on the grid.

Rossi achieved the milestone of going past 6000 career point ratings. He presently stands at 6007 career points. He became the first rider to do so.

Rossi had suggested post qualifying that his lap times may suffer on race day and his fear came true.

He suffered few places after starting from the front and slipped past Lorenzo and Marquez. However, he stayed persistent on track with the limited pace and later finished the remaining 14 laps in the race at a decent position.

Andrea Dovizioso deterred the winning momentum of Marc Marquez at Brno, who was racing in his 100th Grand Prix.

He had earlier trumped Marquez in qualifying by snatching the pole in the last flying lap. By finishing at third, Marquez was able to stretch his lead over Rossi, who is second in the championship with 132 points.

Defending champion Marc Marquez is leading the championship with 181 points, 49 points ahead of Rossi.

Top grid holders Dovizioso and Rossi led the races from the start and traded places in the first few laps. Lorenzo and Marquez emulated the same in the tussle at the third and the fourth place.

It was in the final four laps when Dovizioso and Lorenzo pumped the throttle with dexterous maneuvers to speed past Marquez to evade him of win. Later, Dovizioso's pace and the lead were enough to trump Lorenzo in the final drag.

LCR Honda's Cal Crutchlow couldn't improve his grid standing and finished 2.9s behind Dovizioso at the fifth place. Similar results happened for Ducati Pramac rider Danilo Petrucci and Yamaha Tech3 rider Johann Zarco who finished at the sixth and the seventh place respectively.

Alike the season till date, the weekend hasn't been impressive for other Factory Honda Rider Dani Pedrosa. The Spaniard finished eighth in the standings after starting from the 10th place.

Alvaro Bautista and Andrea Iannone rounded off the Top 10 standings in the monster energy Grand Prix at Brno at ninth and the 10th place respectively.

Pol Espargaro missed the race after crashing and breaking his collarbone in the warm-up.

An official test is scheduled at the circuit on Monday.

RACE RESULTS

Championship Standings

Andrea Dovizioso has leapfrogged Maverick Vinales at the 3rd place in the championship. Lorenzo has held the 5th spot in the listing.

1. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) 181

2. Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha) 132

3. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) 113

4. Maverick Vinales (Movistar Yamaha) 109

5. Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati) 105