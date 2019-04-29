How to watch the MotoGP Jerez Live? Spanish GP - Online Stream Details, TV Schedule, Weather, Track info and more

Monish Salimath FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Preview 5 // 29 Apr 2019, 16:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Alex Rins

The MotoGP circus heads to Circuito de Jerez for the Round 4 of the MotoGP World Championship, the Spanish Grand Prix.

Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso leads the championship standings ahead of the nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi by 3 points. Marquez' crash at the circuit of Americas has changed the course of the championship battle with Rossi and Suzuki's Alex Rins in contention for the 2019 title.

Here is all you need to know about the 2019 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez.

Round 2 of 2019 MotoGP World Championship: Spanish Grand Prix

Date: 3-5 May 2019.

Circuit Location: Circuito de Jerez - Angel Nieto, Spain.

Most Wins (Rider): Valentino Rossi (7)

Most Poles (Rider): Jorge Lorenzo (5)

Fastest Lap: Cal Crutchlow - 1:37.653

Advertisement

When is MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez?

MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez will take place on Sunday, May 5 at 9:40 am. Before that, practice one and two will get underway on Friday, May 3 at 9:55 am and 2:10 pm respectively (local time).

Practice three begins at 9.55am on Saturday, May 4 - with qualifying at Jerez scheduled to start at 1:30 pm.

Where to watch the 2019 MotoGP Jerez, Spanish GP in the UK?

In the UK, it will be broadcast live on BT Sport, with the entire race weekend - including Moto2 and Moto3 - available to watch on BT Sport 2.

What about watching the MotoGP Jerez, Spanish GP in USA, Asia and India?

beIN Sports will broadcast the GP live in the USA, while it's available to watch on Fox Sports Asia in Asia and is set to be televised on Sony Ten in India.

Where will it be held and how many laps do the riders race?

MotoGP Spanish GP takes place at Circuito de Jerez - Angel Nieto, Spain.

The MotoGP riders do a total of 25 laps while Moto2 and Moto3 riders do 23 and 22 laps respectively. Each lap at Jerez is 4.4km long.

How to watch GP Online? Live Stream Details

MotoGP Videopass is required to stream the MotoGP Spanish GP at Jerez Live online.