MotoGP 2019: 5 Talking Points after Aragon GP

Charanjot Singh FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 18 // 23 Sep 2019, 11:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

MotoGP of Aragon - Qualifying

There were two ways to look at the Aragon GP. The first, where Marc Marquez won the race as soon as the lights went green and he was leading in the first turn.

As soon as he did that, with the kind of pace he had shown throughout the weekend there was no way anyone was going to catch up to him.

The other way through was a tough race for the rest of the slots for the podium and a race where Maverick Vinales drove his heart out and still was unable to get a podium.

The race at Aragon was not without its moments and although a lack of a fight for victory was a damper the fans still would leave the circuit satisfied.

Let's look at the five talking points after the race.

#1 MotoGP needs a fit and strong Jorge Lorenzo

Jorge has had a woeful first year at Honda

It's not only disappointing to see Lorenzo finish so far back but also heartbreaking on many levels.

As a fan of the sport, you know this man is capable of winning races and championships but the number of falls that he has taken in the last one year have left him in no man's land.

Lorenzo has been treating the last few Grand Prix almost as test sessions where he's trying to figure out how he rides the Honda which is supposedly made as per the riding style of Marquez.

Advertisement

More importantly, the Marquez/Honda partnership is just too dominant for the rest of the grid. Marquez needs a worthy contender, but with Ducati still not able to sort its handling issues and Yamaha still not able to ride fast in a straight line, the other riders are hampered a bit too much.

Marquez hasn't had a worthy adversary in a few years now and he has been dominant to a crazy degree. Jorge, on the same bike with the same attributes could just be that guy.

1 / 5 NEXT