MotoGP 2019: 5 Talking Points from the French Grand Prix 

Charanjot Singh
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
5   //    20 May 2019, 04:05 IST

Can anyone stop Marquez?
Can anyone stop Marquez?

Another race, another win and another domination of the complete field by Marc Marquez. Jack Miller, for a while, did put up some fight against Marquez.

He overtook the world champion early in the race but as it panned out, Marquez was able to get his elbows out, retake the lead and then just go back to cruise mode leaving everyone in his wake to notch up another win of the season.

Behind the battle for the lead, there were some interesting battles and scenarios that were developing up and down the field and there was decent action throughout the race.

With LeMans done and dusted, let's go through the top 5 talking points from the French Grand Prix.

#1 Can anyone stop Marquez?

No one seems to have an answer for Marc
No one seems to have an answer for Marc

It was another vintage performance from Marc Marquez and what he's doing is to make the rest of the field look ordinary.

Every weekend he steps up, does the business in qualifying and then marches off in the race. If it wasn't for the innocuous fall that he suffered in Texas, Marquez would have an even bigger margin on the rest of the field.

So coming back to the question can anyone stop him? Three riders have shown the potential to challenge Marc but again, all three need to raise their game.

Dovizioso needs to sort out his qualifying, Alex Rins is in an even worse predicament and the third rider is Jack Miller who has been on it most of the times and it does seem that he's extracting the most out of that Pramac Ducati.

So to answer the question, yes Marc Marquez can be stopped but unless the riders and the manufacturers up their game it's just not going to happen.

