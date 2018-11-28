×
MotoGP: 4 Times the World Championship was decided in final race of the season

Kredy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
15   //    28 Nov 2018, 21:59 IST

Marc Marquez won his fourth MotoGP riders' championship in 2017
Marc Marquez won his fourth MotoGP riders' championship in 2017

Since the introduction of the MotoGP era in 2002, there has been a slew of close finishes that captured the imagination of every racing fan. Most of these only altered the result of that one particular race with a couple of riders falling short of a well-earned victory.

However, at times, there have been instances when the riders' championship was decided based on the outcome of one race, which was also the final race of the season. In those races, the rider who had the upper hand over their opponents took the season's championship gold.

Let us not wait any longer and look closer at the four instances when the MotoGP Riders' Championship was decided on the final race of the season.

#1 2017 - Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez took the 2018 riders' championship in a comfortable fashion, but the Spaniard was pushed to his limits the previous year.

The Spanish rider started the season strong and was in the championship fray right from round one. Ducati's Dovizioso hadn't had the best of starts to the 2017 season but six wins during the course of the calendar year ensured that the championship was alive till the last race of the season.

At the Valencia Grand Prix, Marquez held a lead of 21 points over the Italian and needed to finish eleventh or higher to claim the championship. Dovizioso had a much more difficult task in front of him as anything apart from a race win would virtually hand the title to his Spanish adversary.

Starting from the pole position, the Spanish rider almost crashed out during the initial stages of the race but recovered to secure a well-fought third place, over ten seconds behind Dani Pedrosa and Johann Zarco. This was enough for him to seal the title as Andrea Dovizioso crashed out of the Grand Prix on lap 25.


Kredy
ANALYST
Kredy – Krishna Reddy is an undergraduate in Mechanical Engineering. Although, he found success as a music composer and started composing music for short films. If you would like to swim in an endless river, do visit his Soundcloud page - https://soundcloud.com/kredy10. He even writes for a couple of websites too. Apparently, he also loves to write about himself in third-person.
