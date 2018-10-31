MotoGP: 5 interesting facts about the Malaysian Grand Prix

A MotoGP race at the Sepang International Circuit, Malaysia

Round 18 of the 2018 MotoGP season moves to Malaysia and although the Championship was decided in Japan with Marquez claiming his 5th World Championship, the Constructors and the Team titles haven't been won yet and the race to finish second in the points standings is very much alive with 3 drivers in contention to take the 2nd position - Andrea Dovizioso, Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales.

The Yamahas endured their longest winless run in history before Maverick Vinales won the Australian Grand Prix, breaking the winless streak. Valentino Rossi, who is winless so far, will look to add a race win to his all-time record tally of race wins and so will Dani Pedrosa who will look to sign off his MotoGP career on a high.

Asian fans are extremely passionate about MotoGP and all the top riders like Valentino Rossi, Marc Marquez and Jorge Lorenzo command a mammoth fan following.

We take a look at 5 facts about the Malaysian Grand Prix:

#1 A regular fixture in the MotoGP calendar since 1991

Hermann Tilke - Sepang circuit designer

The first ever Malaysian Grand Prix was held in the year 1991 and since then it has been held in every season till date. Three different venues have been used for it -- Shah Alam, Johor and Sepang.

The 2018 race is scheduled to take place at the Sepang International Circuit. Between 1991 and 1997, the race was held in Shah Alam before being moved to Johor in 1998. Since 1999, the race has been held in Sepang.

The Sepang International Circuit was designed by the legendary German circuit designer, Hermann Tilke, who also designed the race circuits in Turkey, Bahrain, China, and Valencia. The Sepang International Circuit has also been an iconic race event in the Formula One calendar where races were held every season between 1999 and 2017.

