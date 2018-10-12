MotoGP: 5 riders with the most MotoGP starts

MotoGP of Qatar

FIM, International Motorcycling Federation governs and holds Motorbike racing Championships. The first instance where 500cc bikes were included was in 1949 and Leslie Graham of Great Britain was the Champion that year. Today MotoGP is divided into 3 classes - the Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP Premier Class. Moto3 Class is comprised of 250cc bikes, Moto2 class bikes are mandated to have 600cc engine capacity and the premier MotoGP class bikes can have upto 1000cc engine displacement. Since 1949, we have had 365 race winners across all the 3 classes and 26 MotoGP champions. We take a look at 5 riders with the most MotoGP starts :

#5 Dani Pedrosa

Dani Pedrosa

A common fixture of the MotoGP paddock for several years, Spaniard Dani Pedrosa has exhibited tremendous consistency over the years across all classes. The youngest 250cc champion of all-time, Pedrosa announced his retirement from MotoGP at the end of the 2018 season. He has been a member of Team Repsol Honda throughout his career. From 2006 until 2017 he won at least one race in every season. With 112 podium finishes and 31 race wins in 213 starts as of the 2018 Thailand GP, Pedrosa is 5th on the list of riders with most starts.

