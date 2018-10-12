MotoGP: 5 riders with the most pole positions

Valentino Rossi posing at the MotoGP of France

The first motorbike riding Championship with 500cc bikes awarding points to riders was held in 1949 under the control of Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM, International Motorcycling Federation). British rider Leslie Graham of Team AJS Porcupine was the inaugural 500c Champion. Since 1949, we have had 26 different Riders' Champions belonging to 6 different nations have been Champions in the Premier Class and 365 different riders have won races across all classes. We take a look at 5 Riders with the most pole position starts :

#5 Casey Stoner

Casey Stoner

Two-time World Champion Casey Stoner was one of the most aggressive and entertaining racers that the sport has ever had. The Aussie legend who now serves as a test driver for Team Ducati having retired from MotoGP after the 2012 season won the Championship in 2007 with Team Ducati and repeated his feat in 2011 with team Repsol Honda. His biggest achievement was taking his Ducati to victory in 2007 despite the fact that Yahama and Honda were better off that year. The Aussie won at his home race at Philip Island Circuit a record 6 times including in his final race in 2012. He has started from pole on 39 different occasions.

