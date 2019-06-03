MotoGP: 5 Talking Points from the Italian Grand Prix

Charanjot Singh FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 70 // 03 Jun 2019, 12:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Petrucci won a hard-fought race for Ducati

Italian GP turned out to be an amazing race as Danilo Petrucci emerged from a race-long battle for the lead to win his first race. Starting the last lap 3rd and still ending up victorious encapsulated what was an amazing ride from a rider under immense pressure to perform or perish.

At the other side of the grid, Yamaha continued their horror run as Valentino Rossi fell from his bike after a moment early in the race with Joan Mir. Maverick Vinales salvaged a top 6 result but on a circuit where power is so important, the Japanese manufacturer got shown up yet again.

The bottom line though that one could conclude from the race was that Marquez despite coming into Ducati's backyard was still able to stretch his lead further in the championship. With Italian GP ticked off let's look at the 5 Talking points from the Italian GP.

#1 Repsol Honda under Marquez is the class of the field

The Honda is a complete this year

You've got to feel for Andrea Dovizioso. At Mugello, a Ducati track with massive straights he leaves, with his deficit to Marquez increased by a further 4 points. One of the highlights of the race was watching Marquez in a Honda overtake the Ducati down the straight. That Honda under Marquez doesn't have any deficits anymore. It's one of the best bikes on the grid when it comes to straight-line speed and it is the bike to be on in the corners.

Marquez leads the championship by 12 points despite a DNF. His worst result excluding the DNF is a 2nd place finish. He just looks supreme this year and there's no one on this grid that is a match for him. He's the best rider in the race, he's the fastest in qualifying and he's had the best starts in races every time. At the moment Marquez is running away with the title this year and unless he slips up and has a couple more DNFs, Dovi doesn't seem to have an answer for him.

1 / 5 NEXT