MotoGP: 9 Interesting facts to know about the 2019 Spanish GP at Jerez

Monish Salimath
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
17   //    03 May 2019, 11:52 IST

MotoGP
MotoGP

The MotoGP circus heads to circuit de Jerez for the 2019 Spanish Grand Prix. Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso leads the world championship standings over Yamaha's Valentino Rossi by just three points.

Marc Marquez's crash at COTA costed him the championship lead and the Honda rider is fourth in the standings. Marquez will be looking to equal Rossi's record for the second most pole positions in the MotoGP class.

World champion Jorge Lorenzo hasn't had a great season so far with his new team and hence the Spaniard who has won this Grand Prix three times in the past will be eyeing a podium finish at home.

9 Interesting Facts and Stats on the upcoming Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez

1. Andrea Dovizioso will make his 200th Grand Prix appearance at Spain this weekend with Italian having no podiums finishes in the premier class at Jerez previously.

2. No MotoGP rider in the history has won the Spanish Grand Prix more times than Rossi, a record 7 times.

3. Eight of the past 11 Spanish Grand Prix' have been won by Spanish riders.

4. Valentino Rossi and Jorge Lorenzo have claimed the equal most pole positions in the history of the race with 5 each.

5. Lorenzo could finish outside the top 10 in the opening four MotoGP races in back-to-back seasons for the first time.

6. Marquez could equal Rossi (55) for the second most pole positions in the premier class, behind only Mick Doohan (58).

7. Marquez has finished on the podium in each of his six Spanish GP appearances.

8. Dovizioso will line up in his 200th race at MotoGP level.

9. Dovizioso has failed to finish on the podium in his 11 appearances at the Spanish GP. The Jerez circuit is where he has raced most often without making the podium in MotoGP.

Also Read: 4 facts about Valentino Rossi that you probably didn't know

Tags:
Spanish GP Ducati Repsol Honda Valentino Rossi Andrea Dovizioso
