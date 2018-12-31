×
MotoGP: Crash statistics for the 2018 season

Kredy
ANALYST
Stats
5   //    31 Dec 2018, 17:27 IST

Marc Marquez won the World Riders' Championship despite crashing the most times in the 2018 season
According to motogp.com, the 2018 season recorded fewer crashes than the previous season, 1077 when compared to the 1126 crashes during the 2017 season. Despite the drop in the number, the 2018 season still saw a good number of crashes with some prominent names taking the top spots in this unfortunate list.

Marc Marquez fell 27 times in 2017 and wanted to ensure that the 2018 season would witness fewer crashes from him. However, Repsol Honda's Marquez did it again during the 2018 MotoGP season, recording 23 crashes.

Despite recording the highest number of crashes in the 2018 MotoGP Championship, Marc Marquez still managed to win the riders' championship to take his overall tally to five championships in six years. Following him is Alvaro Bautista with 21 falls and rookie rider Xavier Simeon with 18 falls in the 2018 season.

Maverick Viñales and Danilo Petrucci, on the other hand, fell only four times in 2018, becoming the riders with the fewest crashes in the just-concluded season.

The story was largely similar in the Moto2 class as well with Stefano Manzi crashing a record 31 times in the previous season. Sam Lowes and Jorge Navvaro stood second and third with 27 and 24 falls respectively.

Dominique Aegerter and Francesco Bagnaia showcased the best discipline in the Moto2 class, recording only four tumbles during the entire 2018 campaign.

In the Moto3 class, Marco Bezzecchi took the top spot in this unfortunate list with 24 crashes. Interestingly, the Italian rider still managed to finish third in the Moto3 championship. Gabriel Rodrigo and Tatsuki Suzuki follow him with 22 and 21 falls respectively.

With only two tumbles, Philipp Öttl not only became the rider with the fewest crashes in Moto3 but also in the entire 2018 Grand Prix Motorcycle Racing Championship.

Moreover, the final event at Valencia leads the list with 155 crashes during a single Grand Prix. 

Kredy
ANALYST
Kredy – Krishna Reddy is an undergraduate in Mechanical Engineering. Although, he found success as a music composer and started composing music for short films. If you would like to swim in an endless river, do visit his Soundcloud page - https://soundcloud.com/kredy10. He even writes for a couple of websites too. Apparently, he also loves to write about himself in third-person.
