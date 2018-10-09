×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

MotoGP: Looking ahead to the Japanese Grand Prix

Arjun
ANALYST
Feature
23   //    09 Oct 2018, 21:54 IST

It was Marquez's seventh win of the season helping him extend his lead over Dovizioso in the Riders' Championship to 77 points with four races remaining
It was Marquez's seventh win of the season helping him extend his lead over Dovizioso in the Riders' Championship to 77 points with four races remaining

It was an edge of the seat stuff at the first ever MotoGP race in the Buriram Circuit of Thailand as Marc Marquez took the chequered flag fending off Italian rival Andrea Dovizioso by the smallest of margins.

It was a feast for the Thai fans getting their first taste of live MotoGP action as the climax of the race brought about some high-quality stuff from both Marquez and Dovizioso.

It was Marquez's seventh win of the season helping him extend his lead over Dovizioso in the Riders' Championship to 77 points with four races remaining.

The Yamaha's fared better and Spaniard Maverick Vinales pipped Italian legend Valentino Rossi to take the third position.

It was a spectacular race and eight drivers were separated by less than two seconds up to the halfway mark following which the trio of Dovizioso, Marquez and Rossi began to make some room between them and the rest of the pack.

It was sweet revenge for Marquez over his rival Dovizioso who had pulled off similar moves over him in Austria 2017, Motegi 2017 and Qatar earlier this year.

Marquez' win at Thailand means that he is now level with compatriot Jorge Lorenzo with 68 premier class wins. Interestingly enough Jorge Lorenzo hampered by a wrist injury sustained during practice did not start the race.

The action now shifts to the Twin Ring Motegi Circuit in Japan where Marquez will be looking to fend off the challenge from the Ducatis and Yamahas to seal his fifth Riders' Championship at the home base of Team Honda.

Rossi and Dani Pedrosa have won three times at Motegi and will be looking to register their first wins of the season. But can they stop Rider #93 Marquez from winning his 8th win of the season? Find out at the Twin Ring Motegi Circuit later this month.

Topics you might be interested in:
Japanese GP Repsol Honda Marc Marquez Moto GP Schedule
Arjun
ANALYST
Looking ahead to the first MotoGP race in Thailand
RELATED STORY
MotoGP: Andrea Dovizioso wins thriller at Brno
RELATED STORY
MotoGP: 5 most successful riders of all time
RELATED STORY
MotoGP: Lorenzo to not participate in Thailand GP after...
RELATED STORY
Marquez secures pole position at Austrian Grand Prix
RELATED STORY
MotoGP San Marino: A sneak-peak into the Yellow Sea
RELATED STORY
MotoGP: 2018 British GP cancelled due to unsafe track...
RELATED STORY
Marquez wins Aragon MotoGP, extends lead
RELATED STORY
ThaiGP: Marquez snatches win from Dovizioso; Vinales...
RELATED STORY
New track blamed for Silverstone MotoGP cancellation
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us