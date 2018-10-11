MotoGP: Most wins of all-time

Double world champion Casey Stoner won 38 Grand Prix races.

The first season of the motorbike riding Championship awarding points to riders was held in 1949 under the aegis of Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM, International Motorcycling Federation).

British rider Leslie Graham was the inaugural champion. From 1997 onward, 3 classes have been demarcated for motorbike racing. They are 125cc, 250cc and the 500cc class which is commonly referred to as MotoGP. or the premier class.

Since 2003 all the bikes have been mandated to use four-stroke engines only. Since 1949, we have had 26 different Riders' Champions. We take a look at the top 5 drivers with the most MotoGP Premier Class wins :

#5 Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez celebrating a Grand Prix win

Spaniard Marc Marquez nicknamed 'The Ant' is one of only 3 riders to have won the Championship across all three classes. Marquez is the youngest ever MotoGP Champion. He achieved this with Team Repsol Honda in the year 2013 at the age of 20.

He successfully defended his title in 2014 and was also crowned champion in 2016 and 2017. The Spaniard is on course for a 5th Riders' Championship crown in 2018. From 2013 till the 2018 Thailand Grand Prix, Marquez has won an impressive 42 races.

#4 Jorge Lorenzo

Jorge Lorenzo

Spaniard Jorge Lorenzo was the 250cc Rider's champion in 2006 and 2007. He made his premier class debut in 2008 as a part of Team Yamaha. In 8 successful years with Yamaha, Lorenzo won the Riders' Championship three times in 2010, 2012 and 2015.

The next two years he raced for Team Ducati. He has signed a 2-year contract with Team Repsol Honda starting from the 2019 season. Lorenzo has won an impressive 47 wins till date.

