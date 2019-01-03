×
MotoGP news: Lorenzo feels that Honda is better suited for him 

Kredy
ANALYST
News
6   //    03 Jan 2019, 00:05 IST

Jorge Lorenzo will race alongside Marc Marquez for the 2019 season
Jorge Lorenzo will race alongside Marc Marquez for the 2019 season

After a mediocre two-year stint with the Factory Ducati team, Jorge Lorenzo made a surprise switch to Repsol Honda for the 2019 season to race alongside the reigning champion Marc Marquez.

Lorenzo examined the Honda machines in 2018 during the tests at Jerez and Valencia but never released the condition of his bike due to the restrictions put by the Italian manufacturer.

In his first interview with Honda's colours, according to Motorsport.com, Lorenzo finally revealed what he felt about the bike that he would be riding in the forthcoming season.

He considers that the new bike suits him better, making him feel safer when compared to the Ducati machine.

"Last season I rode a completely different bike, it was very big and very tall. Maybe it was a little too big for me.

"The Honda suits me better in terms of its dimensions. It's more compact, smaller and I reach the ground better on it.

"I feel safer going into corners, because the closer you are to the ground, the more confidence you have. The first impression was positive and I saw a lot of potential there," said Lorenzo.

The Spaniard also heaped praise on the Repsol Honda team for all their efforts to build him a bike customised to his driving style, something that he seldom experienced during his time with Ducati.

"One of the things that impressed me most was the ability of the Honda team to react, providing what you ask for."

"I was quite clear, Honda took note of all my indications, and within a few days they had everything ready, and we had a fuel tank almost 100 percent to my liking," added Lorenzo and expressed confidence in Honda ahead of the new season.

Jorge Lorenzo also spoke about his teammate Marc Marquez and suggested that there would be fierce competition between the two for the championship.

The 2019 Grand Prix motorcycle racing season will begin in March 2019 at the Losail International Circuit, Qatar.

