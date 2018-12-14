×
MotoGP: With an array of former world champions, 2019 season is poised to be a close affair 

Kredy
ANALYST
Feature
3   //    14 Dec 2018, 17:57 IST

The grid for the 2019 MotoGP season has an abundance of World Champions
The grid for the 2019 MotoGP season has an abundance of World Champions

The 2018 MotoGP championship is done and dusted with Marc Marquez of the Factory Honda Team securing his fifth world championship. The Spaniard had a phenomenal season that saw him win eight races to claim the championship by a margin of over 70 points.

However, next year's gird is a highly competitive one with over half the grid managing to secure a world championship in either Moto3, Moto2 or the MotoGP class.

With nineteen races in the next season, Marc Marquez might not find it that easy to retain his championship for the abundance of world champions might make the upcoming season the most challenging one yet.

Twelve of the twenty-two riders have won the championship at least once, with Valentino Rossi leading the pack with nine world championship wins. He is followed by Marc Marquez with seven wins, and Jorge Lorenzo with five world championship wins.

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing teammates Pol Espargaro and Johann Zarco, Tito Rabat, Franco Morbidelli and Francesco Bagnaia have managed to win the Moto2 championship at least once in their career before moving to the premier class.

Andrea Dovizioso of the Factory Ducati Team, Maverick Viñales of Yamaha Factory Racing, and the exciting prospect Joan Mir of the Suzuki Ecstar team have won the 125cc/Moto3 championship.

Marquez would no doubt want to extend his championship run to claim his sixth and move closer to Rossi's iconic seven MotoGP championships in the next year. Lorenzo, on the other hand, would want to put in a good performance and scale the heights that he had seen during his time with Factory Yamaha. 

Andrea Dovizioso would be hoping that the 2019 season would be his year for the Italian managed to finish second in the championships two years in a row. A win would hand Ducati its first riders championship since Casey Stoner's win in 2007.

The 2019 Grand Prix motorcycle racing season will begin in March with the inaugural race being held at the Losail International Circuit in Qatar. 

Kredy
ANALYST
Kredy – Krishna Reddy is an undergraduate in Mechanical Engineering. Although, he found success as a music composer and started composing music for short films. If you would like to swim in an endless river, do visit his Soundcloud page - https://soundcloud.com/kredy10. He even writes for a couple of websites too. Apparently, he also loves to write about himself in third-person.
