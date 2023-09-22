Bharat GP: MotoGP issues statement apologizing for showing incorrect Indian map

MotoGP has issued an official apology for using the incorrect Indian map in the broadcast of the 2023 Bharat GP. In what is a first for the country, the Buddh International Circuit in Noida is hosting the very first MotoGP race. However, the lead-up to the race weekend was marred by a few lingering controversies when it came to event organization.

With all of that settled, the race weekend began on Friday which would feature two free practice sessions before qualifying and a sprint race on Saturday. In the very first practice sessions of Bharat GP, the wrong Indian map was shown on the broadcast and it led to a huge outcry online from the Indian fans that were watching.

Expand Tweet

Credit to MotoGP as it acted swiftly and got this rectified as early as possible. At the same time, a statement was issued by MotoGP, where it clarified that there was no intention to make any statement other than support and appreciation of our host country.

The statement read:

"We'd like to apologise to our fans for the map shown earlier as part of the MotoGP broadcast. It is never our intent to make any statement other than that of support and appreciation for our host country. We're excited to be able to enjoy the Indian oil Grand Prix of India with you and we're loving our first taste of Buddh International Circuit."

Bharat GP and the BIC track have received great reviews from riders

After a few initial hiccups, Bharat GP has got off to a strong start. Other than a slight delay in practice sessions to provide water to the marshalls, everything else seems to be working just fine. The track did lead to a few reservations early in the weekend but has got positive reviews from the riders as well.

As quoted by the Race, GasGas rider and former Marc Marquez teammate Pol Espargaro has shared positive reviews about the layout. He said:

"I think we were a little bit too hard, before coming here and seeing what it really was. I think it's much better than we all expected, I believe. About safety, for sure there are some things that can be improved."

He added:

"But I believe in all the racetracks in the world there are places where we'd like to improve. And here for sure, we need to figure it out, especially racing and crashing. There is nothing critical, I would say, but for sure there are some places that can be improved.”

Indian motorsport fans will be hoping for the 2023 Bharat GP to be a grand success as it could open the doors for F1 as well in the future.