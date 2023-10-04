Breaking: Repsol Honda prematurely terminates Marc Marquez's contract to end their decade-old partnership

Repsol Honda has prematurely terminated Marc Marquez's contract to put an end to their decade-old partnership. The Spaniard has been a Honda rider his whole career ever since making his debut in 2013. The last few years have been a bit of a lean patch for both the team and the rider. It all started with Marquez's horrific crash at the start of the 2020 season.

The crash and the subsequent early return to racing cost Marquez multiple years of racing. The 30-year-old only gained full fitness this season after a plethora of surgeries. Honda, too, has been on a downhill slope in terms of competitiveness. The team has been unable to evolve with the new aero advances in the sport and has hence struggled a lot.

Looking at his advancing age and the fact that Honda's woes are not ending anytime soon, Marquez was looking for a move away from the team, with his wish now being granted.

Honda's press release read:

"Honda Racing Corporation and Marc Marquez have mutually elected to terminate their four-year contract prematurely at the end of the 2023 MotoGP World Championship season. With a year still remaining on the four-year contract between HRC and Marc Marquez, both parties have mutually agreed to end their collaboration upon completion of the 2023 MotoGP World Championship season."

"Both parties agreed it was in their best interests to each pursue other avenues in the future to best achieve their respective goals and targets. This brings an end to 11 years of collaboration between the #93 and HRC in which they achieved six premier class World Championships, five Triple Crowns, 59 wins, 101 podiums and 64 pole positions together," the statement added.

What's next for Marc Marquez?

It does appear that the next destination for Marc Marquez is going to be Gresini Ducati. The two parties have been rumored to be in contact, but nothing is yet to be announced. However, that could now change following the Spaniard and Honda parting ways

In all likelihood, Marquez will be on a year-old Ducati in 2024. But it's a bike that would be more than capable of aiding him to be far more competitive. The move also should light up a few interesting rivalries as Marquez will end up in a direct battle with the likes of Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia.

The 30-year-old joining Ducati is good news for all parties involved. It will also give Honda sufficient time to get back to a competitive level without the pressure of doing that expeditiously with Marquez in the squad.