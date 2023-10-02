Ducati reveals Marc Marquez could join Gresini in 2024 should he break 'complicated' Honda contract

Ducati Corse general manager Gigi Dall’Igna has revealed that Marc Marquez might join Gresini in 2024 if he could wiggle his way out of the Honda contract. Speculation has been rife about the future of the Spaniard since the start of the season. The rider has now gained full fitness and is looking to find a way back to a competitive bike.

With Honda unable to give him anything remotely competitive, it has become tough for Marc Marquez to continue the partnership. The Japanese manufacturer has been adversely hit by MotoGP's latest technical regulation, which has introduced aerodynamics into the sport in a major way. With that not being their forte and a lack of adaptation playing a role, the team has fallen from title contention.

With Ducati being the class of the field, Marc Marquez seems to be more than willing to leave a factory Honda bike for a year-old bike at Gresini. While rumors have been rife, this bit of information surely puts the ball back in the Japanese squad's court.

As quoted by Crash.Net, Ducati Corse general manager Gigi Dall’Igna set the record straight, saying:

“Marc was one of the strongest riders in history. So the fact that he strongly wants to get on a Ducati can only be pleasing. He has decided to leave Honda for an unofficial Ducati: all the more this underlines the fact that he wants our bike. This is what I heard, but clearly there isn't an official announcement [about the Gresini deal] yet."

He added:

“I think there are a lot of things to do and I think it's a complicated contract to break [with Honda], in the event that he wants to break it. But it seems to me that these are the declarations made. From our point of view they are pleasing.”

Ducati admits concern that Marc Marquez could break the balance of the teams

With Marc Marquez joining Gresini, it would take a brave man to bet against the Spaniard not being in contention for the title next season. Since the landscape of the Ducati squad includes Pramac, Gresini, and VR46, there is a hierarchy in place.

Gigi admitted that the hierarchy could be thrown out of the window and that it was certainly a concern. He said:

“There is certainly a concern that he could somehow break some balance that exists within all the Ducati teams. But this will eventually be part of the game and it will be up to us to be good at managing the situation.”

Ducati seems to have an abundance problem as the team prepares itself for Marc Marquez. Should Marquez join, the 2024 MotoGP season would certainly be better with him in a competitive bike.