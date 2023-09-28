Fabio Quartararo on what 'is super important' for Yamaha to be successful in MotoGP

Fabio Quartararo has implored his MotoGP team Yamaha to take more risks if it has to be successful in the sport. The French rider won the title in 2021 and was runner-up last season. However, since the second half of 2022, the Japanese manufacturer has been falling behind.

Unlike last season where Fabio Quartararo was a consistent frontrunner and regular podium contender, this season it has been a rare occurrence. Yamaha has suffered on two fronts, with its underpowered engine failing to compete with the European bikes and the lack of aero acumen also proving to be a major hindrance.

All of this has led to competitors like Ducati, KTM, and Aprilia leapfrogging the Japanese manufacturers Yamaha and Honda. Ahead of the Japanese GP, his team's home race, Fabio Quartararo stressed the importance of taking risks in MotoGP. As quoted by Crash.net, he said:

"That is my conversation every weekend! I had a chance to talk yesterday to the Yamaha president and the top management of the engineers. It is super important for them, in the future, to take much more risk. For a better year next year. It is important for 2024."

He added:

"It’s confidential, what we talk about. We had a really good meeting but it’s only words. Now, it’s time for reaction. How I feel on the bike is most important. We need to feel the improvement and be faster."

Fabio Quartararo does not think he can repeat the podium result of India

When questioned about his prospects for this weekend, the French rider was not too optimistic. Fabio Quartararo is coming into the weekend on the back of a podium at the Indian GP but wasn't too confident about Motegi. Talking about the weekend ahead, he said:

"It is going to be difficult. We have to start the weekend to give our best, the most important for us is to be in the top 10 on Friday afternoon. More than half of the problem is here. I must try to be in Q2 straight away."

The French rider has been able to secure just two podiums this season. It has been one of the worst years of Fabio's MotoGP career in terms of statistics as Yamaha continues to struggle. The rider will be hoping for a decent result this weekend as he hopes to build on whatever momentum was gained last weekend in India.