Fabio Quartararo urges Yamaha to be 'a little more aggressive, like the Europeans' for the 2024 MotoGP season

Fabio Quartararo has urged his team Yamaha to be a little more aggressive like the European teams on the grid for the 2024 MotoGP season. The French rider has had a horrible season in 2023 as the bike struggles in comparison to the top bikes.

Ducati is on a different level to every other bike in 2023 but even bikes like KTM and Aprilia have made a substantial jump. What all of this entails is it has left the Japanese manufacturers in Honda and Yamaha too far behind. Neither have been able to make the same kind of impact or make their presence felt. Except for the surprise win for Alex Rins in Austin early in the season, the Japanese bikes have had a poor run.

It has been especially bad for Fabio Quartararo as well this year. The rider has competed for the title in the last three seasons winning once in the process. This season however, even a podium looks like a long shot for Yamaha. Talking about how he's urging his team, Fabio revealed he's consistently pushing the team to be more aggressive. As quoted by Crash.net, he said,

"Every day, even when I'm not racing, I'm pushing all the engineers, even at home, I send a message to the Project Leader, everyone! Of course, I'm not feeling super confident [for 2024] because I still haven't tried anything, but I believe Yamaha can do it, but we need to change a little bit our mentality of being [more] aggressive, like the Europeans."

He added,

“This is something difficult to change. But step by step I think we are doing it. [Before Catalunya] we had a good meeting. In Austria, we had a good meeting. It's not a massive change but step by step some small changes and a way of talking that you see they understand a little bit more."

I want to be back on top with Yamaha: Fabio Quartararo

Fabio Quartararo admitted that change at Yamaha or any other team for that matter cannot happen overnight. He also admitted that he wasn't too confident about the prospects of the team for the 2024 MotoGP season. Having said that, the rider revealed a desire to get back on top with the team that had won him the title in 2021. He said,

"We cannot change someone from really conservative, to totally crazy! But we are trying to go in the middle and this is something that is going to be a great challenge for Yamaha and for me personally. I won with Yamaha, we are in the toughest situation for Yamaha I think in history, and I want to be back on top with Yamaha.”

Fabio Quartararo is not the only elite MotoGP rider struggling with an underperforming Japanese team as Marc Marquez is going through something similar at Honda and trying to usher in a change as well.