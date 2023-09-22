Fans upset as Bharat GP broadcast shows incorrect Indian map during MotoGP free practice session

Motorsport fans in India were outraged when MotoGP broadcasted a distorted map of India during the inaugural Bharat GP this weekend.

The two-wheeler category is being broadcast in India at JioCinema and Sport18, where fans picked up on the mistake. They took to social media to give their reactions and were up in arms about the distorted map being showcased during the Free Practice 1 session.

This is a sensitive issue in the country as the map broadcasted was without the state of Jammu & Kashmir while some parts of the state of Punjab are also missing. One fan claimed that the distorted map was not good to see as MotoGP was holding the Bharat GP in the country, writing on Twitter:

"Well, this is not at all good to see. @MotoGP showing a distorted map of India while they are racing in our country."

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

MotoGP issues an apology after broadcasting distorted map of India during the Bharat GP

MotoGP took to their social media platforms to formally apologize for broadcasting a distorted map of India during the FP1 session of the Bharat GP.

They wrote:

"We apologize for that. We are working to fix it as soon as possible."

Expand Tweet

Ahead of the Bharat GP weekend, three of the four top riders in MotoGP praised the track layout at the Buddh International Circuit where the 13th race of the 2023 season is being held.

As per Crash.net, reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia said:

"I had the chance to do two laps and I think the layout of the track is interesting. It is different compared to a lot of tracks we go to. I think it could be great."

"It will be interesting tomorrow to ride considering some of the run-off areas which look a bit too short. But I did a lap with the race direction [manager] and they tried to explain everything and they have reason to say it is okay. I think it will be interesting to try.”

Marco Bezzecchi compared the long straight at the track to Texas's Circuit of the Americas and added:

"The long straight is impressive because it is nearly as long as Texas. It is very nice to see and I can’t wait to try the bike. There is a long right-hand corner with banking which looks fun so I can’t wait."

It will be fascinating to see if the track at the Budhh International Circuit can provide action that will capture the attention of the fans in the country.