Former Marc Marquez rival and teammate backs the Spaniard to win the title with Ducati in 2024

Former Marc Marquez rival and teammate Jorge Lorenzo has backed the Spaniard to win the title if he gets his hands on the Ducati. The Spaniard is moving to Gresini Ducati next season and will team up with his brother Alex. With him getting his hands on a year-old challenger from the Italian brand, there are many who have backed the Spaniard to do a good job and even challenge for the title.

Jorge Lorenzo feels the same as he has backed Marc Marquez to do a good job and if he's comfortable with the bike, even challenge for the title. In the last couple of years, we've seen Enea Bastianini(2022) and Marco Bezzechi(2023) be a consistent threat at the front of the grid. Last season Bastianini secured multiple wins on the year-old bike while this year Bezzechi has done the same.

Talking about his former Honda teammate, Jorge Lorenzo told DAZN:

It was an open secret. More or less we knew what was going to happen, not 100%, but it was [hinted at], since Ducati itself admitted these negotiations and the subject was talked about practically all the time. I don't rule it out even to win the world championship if Ducati gives him a motorcycle that is just as competitive, similar to the competitiveness of the official bike, which Francesco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini ride."

He added:

"I don't rule it out because we have seen what Alex Marquez has been able to do, who is an excellent rider, a Moto3 and Moto2 world champion, but who perhaps does not have the aggressiveness or natural talent of his brother, which has been demonstrated in the past."

Marc Marquez has a few tenths or a second over his brother Alex

Talking about Marc Marquez's superiority over his brother Alex, Jorge Lorenzo felt that the MotoGP legend would have a few tenths or even a second over his brother. He said:

"Marc has between a few tenths and a second more than his brother Alex. I think that will be reflected immediately, as soon as he gets on the Ducati. We will see if he adapts quickly or if it costs him more. But if he adapts quickly and has a bike similar to that of Bastianini and Bagnaia, I would not rule him out for the title in his first season."

It will be interesting to see how much of an impact Marc Marquez will have at Gresini Ducati but it's hard to deny the kind of interest this is going to generate.