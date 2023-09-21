Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Buddh International Circuit for the inaugural Bharat GP on Saturday

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the inaugral 'Bharat GP' on Saturday to speak alongside Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta at the MotoGP Bharat Investment Summit.

It is almost time for the Buddha International Circuit to be filled with fans again as MotoGP make their inaugral entry to India for the Indian Grand Prix, also called the Bharat GP. As the practice sessions will kick off from Friday, it has been revealed that the Indian PM will mark his presence on Saturday in the Investment Summit.

MotoGP's entry in India is an iconic moment for the motorsports industry in the country as the bikes will go head-on for the upcoming weekend on the Buddh International Circuit.

The track was initially built for the Indian GP leg of the Formula 1 season. Races were held for three years from 2011-2013 before being cancelled out due to taxation issues that arose from the government of UP at the time.

However, Yogi Adityanath, UP's current chief minister, was open to having the Bharat GP on track. Preparations were underway for months, and although it was earlier thought that the track might not be perfectly safe for a race, such fears have now been put to rest by the drivers.

MotoGP thanks PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath for resolving visa related issues for the Bharat GP

Amid the excitement for the Bharat GP, there were some issues related with the drivers' visa which did not allow them to board the flights to India, as per reports. Marc Marquez, the Spanish driver, was one of the people who faced the issue.

However, the issue was resolved later. It was mentioned that the Indian PM Narendra Modi and the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh both looked into the matter to solve it on an urgent basis.

With the visa issue resolved, drivers made their way to the inaugral MotoGP race in India, which will kick off on Friday with the practice sessions. MotoGP thanked the PM and CM, saying,

"We want to say a HUGE thank you to the governments of Uttar Pradesh and India, and everyone who’s worked so hard to get us to the #IndianGP 🇮🇳!"

MotoGP in India is an important event for the growth of motorsports in the country. Earlier, Formula E, too, made their entry to host their first E Prix in Hyderabad.