Injured Francesco Bagnaia sets sights on a shock return at 2023 San Marino MotoGP

Francesco Bagnaia has set his sights on a shock return at the 2023 San Marino MotoGP after the horrifying crash in Barcelona.

The Ducati rider had a massive 'high-side' at the start of the race Catalan GP which threw him off the bike. What made things were was when the rider was run over by the bike of KTM rider Brad Binder.

The situation looked adverse at the time as Francesco Bagnaia was in severe pain as he was taken for a medical check-up. It was revealed that the Italian did not have fractures on his legs (something that was feared at the time) and had suffered contusions instead.

The Italian rider and reigning MotoGP champion is happy as he does not have to go through surgery and subsequent recovery process. However, it is surprising that Francesco Bagnaia is already planning a swift return to racing for the 2023 San Marino MotoGP contingent on getting a medical clearance from the doctor.

The Italian is already targeting a return to action in San Marino as he said (via Crash.net):

"On Sunday night, I went back home with the team, and after getting some rest, I immediately started preparing to be ready to return to the track in Misano. On Thursday, I will undergo the medical checkup at the circuit, and if, as I hope, the doctors give me the OK, I will be able to get on track on Friday for the first practice of my home Grand Prix."

He added:

“The San Marino GP is always a special event for us Italian riders and especially for us Ducati riders. I will do my best to be able to race on Saturday and Sunday."

Francesco Bagnaia still enjoys a 50-point lead in the championship

Despite missing the race in Barcelona, Bagnaia still enjoys a healthy 50-point lead in the championship over Ducati stalemate Jorge Martin. The Spaniard rider secured a P3 finish in the Catalan GP to close the gap to the Italian who crashed out of the race.

Francesco Bagnaia's lead in the championship is such that even if he misses the race in San Marino and Martin wins both the sprint and the race on Sunday, the championship standings will not change.

Even if the Pramac Ducati rider wins both races, he would score 37 points, which would mean a truncated lead of 13 points for the reigning MotoGP champion.